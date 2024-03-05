waze-introduces-new-navigation-and-safety-features-for-users

Waze, the popular navigation app, is rolling out several new features to enhance the driving experience for its users. These updates include improved navigation around roundabouts, alerts for upcoming speed limit changes, and warnings about potential road hazards such as speed bumps and sharp curves. Additionally, the app will now provide parking information and real-time updates on favorite routes, along with alerts for emergency vehicles along the route.

Improved Navigation for Roundabouts

With the help of the Waze community, drivers will now receive clear guidance on navigating roundabouts, including when to enter, which lane to choose, and where to exit. This feature aims to assist drivers, especially in unfamiliar areas, and will be available globally for Android users this month, followed by iOS users later this year.

Alerts for Speed Limit Changes

Users will now receive alerts when a speed limit is about to change along their route, allowing them to adjust their speed accordingly. This feature not only helps in avoiding speeding tickets but also promotes adherence to traffic laws. The update is set to roll out globally to all Android and iOS users this month.

Warnings for Road Hazards

In addition to existing hazard alerts, Waze will now warn users about sharp curves, speed bumps, and toll booths, providing a more comprehensive navigation experience. These alerts are being rolled out globally to all Android and iOS users this month.

Parking Information and Route Updates

Through a new partnership with Flash, Waze will offer users information about parking garages, including details on coverage, wheelchair accessibility, and EV charging stations. Users will also be able to reserve parking spots directly from the app. Furthermore, the app will provide real-time updates on favorite routes, allowing users to compare and choose the best option. These updates will be available in the coming weeks for Android and iOS users across the U.S. and Canada.

Enhanced Safety Alerts

Waze will now alert users when an emergency vehicle is stopped along their route, contributing to the safety of first responders. This feature is made possible through the Waze for City partners program and is currently available to drivers in the US, Canada, Mexico, and France on Android and iOS, with plans for expansion to more countries.