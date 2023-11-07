Newsnews
New Safety Feature: Waze Alerts Drivers Of Roads With Crash History

Written by: Adi Winger | Published: 8 November 2023
Waze, the popular navigation app owned by Google, has just announced the launch of a new safety feature that aims to improve road safety. The latest addition to Waze’s repertoire is the crash history alert, which will inform drivers if a road they are approaching has a history of accidents. With the help of cutting-edge AI technology, Waze’s proprietary model analyzes historical crash data, as well as various characteristics of a road, such as traffic levels, elevation, road type, and curves. The data is further enhanced by user reports, which pour in at a rate of one accident report every two seconds according to Waze.

Key Takeaway

Waze has launched a new crash history alert feature that warns drivers if a road they are approaching has a history of accidents. Powered by an AI model and combined with user reports, this feature adds to Waze’s existing safety features, such as real-time accident detection and lane guidance. The aim is to enhance road safety and provide users with a more secure navigation experience.

The Power of AI

At the heart of this new safety feature is Waze’s advanced AI technology. By leveraging the vast amounts of data at its disposal, the AI model is able to identify crash-prone roads and provide real-time warnings to drivers. Waze not only considers historical crash data, but also combines it with several factors like road type, traffic levels, and even user reports, creating a comprehensive and accurate representation of a road’s safety history.

To avoid distractions, Waze has implemented a smart feature that limits the number of crash notifications displayed to drivers, especially on roads they’re familiar with. The rationale behind this decision is that drivers are typically more cautious on unfamiliar roads and may prefer to have more information about potential hazards.

Image Credits: Waze

Joining a Suite of Safety Features

Crash history alerts are just the latest addition to Waze’s growing array of safety features. The app already offers real-time traffic accident detection and lane guidance to help drivers navigate their way without confusion. By prioritizing road safety and incorporating innovative technologies, Waze aims to provide a more reliable and secure navigation experience for its users.

