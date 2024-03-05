Newsnews
Agility Robotics Appoints Peggy Johnson As New CEO, Focused On The Present

Written by: Sherilyn Beall | Published: 6 March 2024
Agility Robotics, a leading company in the field of humanoid robotics, has recently announced the appointment of Peggy Johnson as its new CEO. This move comes as the company continues to make strides in the industrial robotics sector, with a focus on delivering value to customers in the here and now.

Key Takeaway

Agility Robotics appoints Peggy Johnson as its new CEO, signaling a focus on delivering immediate value through its advanced robotics technology.

Agility Robotics at ProMat

At last year’s ProMat event, Agility Robotics made a significant impact with its bipedal robot, Digit. The demonstration of the robot’s capabilities garnered widespread attention, signaling a shift in the perception of humanoid robots in industrial settings. This pivotal moment prompted the company to initiate a search for a new CEO, recognizing the evolving nature of its operations.

Leadership Transition

Prior to the announcement of Peggy Johnson as CEO, Agility underwent significant changes in its leadership team. Aindrea Campbell was brought on as COO to manage the company’s expanding manufacturing plans, while Jonathan Hurst transitioned to the role of Chief Robotics Officer. The appointment of Peggy Johnson, a seasoned veteran in the tech industry, reflects the company’s strategic direction and vision for the future.

Focus on Delivering Value

Peggy Johnson’s appointment as CEO underscores Agility’s commitment to providing tangible value through its robotics technology. With a background in leading tech companies, Johnson recognizes the potential of Agility’s products to deliver real-world benefits to customers. The company’s emphasis on addressing current market needs sets it apart in the rapidly evolving field of robotics.

