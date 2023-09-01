Newsnews
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

Written by: Lorry Bevins | Published: 2 September 2023
magic-leaps-original-headset-to-cease-functioning-by-end-of-2024
News

In a recent announcement, Magic Leap, a leading augmented reality (AR) company, revealed that its original headset, known as Magic Leap 1, will no longer be operational after December 31, 2024. This news comes as the company shifts its focus towards the enterprise market with the launch of the Magic Leap 2 headset. Although the Magic Leap 1 will no longer be available for purchase, customer support and warranty claims will be honored until the end of 2024.

Short-Term Changes and End-of-Life Date

Magic Leap has already begun making changes leading up to the end-of-life date of the Magic Leap 1. The company has closed down the Magic Leap 1 Developer Forum and Discord channels, urging users to transition to the Magic Leap 2 board instead. Troubleshooting support and warranty claims will continue to be provided until the end of 2024.

Key Takeaway

The Magic Leap 1, Magic Leap’s original headset, will no longer be operational after December 31, 2024. Users are advised to transition to the Magic Leap 2 for continued support and future advancements in augmented reality technology.

The Legacy of the Magic Leap 1

The Magic Leap 1 was launched in the summer of 2018, with a price tag of $2,300. While the device garnered some attention and found a niche market, limited content availability and the high price hindered its widespread adoption. Despite this, the technology behind the Magic Leap 1 was considered ahead of its time, laying the groundwork for future advancements in the field of AR.

Looking ahead, Magic Leap remains focused on the enterprise market and has no immediate plans to re-enter the consumer market. The company hopes that as the technology evolves and scales, the price of AR devices will become more affordable, attracting a larger user base and encouraging developers to create meaningful experiences within the ecosystem.

While Magic Leap has made significant strides in the AR space, Apple’s entry into the market with its Vision Pro headset has created additional excitement. Although Apple and Magic Leap have different approaches to spatial computing, both companies share a common DNA in their pursuit of advancing AR technology. Apple’s involvement in the AR realm validates the potential and future direction of the industry, bolstering optimism among AR enthusiasts.

To delve deeper into Magic Leap’s journey and their future plans, CEO Peggy Johnson will be discussing the company’s vision on the Disrupt Hardware Stage later this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Wynn Graham | 2 September 2023
Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training
News

New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training

by Beitris Reichard | 2 September 2023
New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America
News

New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America

by Junia Salcedo | 2 September 2023
Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change
News

Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change

by Leta Freitas | 2 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

by Melitta Bevan | 2 September 2023
Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

by Evania Lundberg | 2 September 2023
Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving
News

Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving

by Veradis Dulin | 2 September 2023

Recent Stories

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America
News

New Data Shows The Impact Of Fintech Startups On Banking Penetration In Latin America

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training
News

New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX
News

Globalstar Secures $64 Million Launch Contract With SpaceX

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change
News

Raising Awareness And Taking Action: Startups And Climate Change

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies
News

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023