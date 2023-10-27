Newsnews
News

Magic Leap Appoints New CEO, Marking The Completion Of Its Enterprise Pivot

Written by: Jena Hankins | Published: 27 October 2023
magic-leap-appoints-new-ceo-marking-the-completion-of-its-enterprise-pivot
News

Magic Leap, the augmented reality hardware company, has announced a change in leadership with the appointment of Ross Rosenberg as the new CEO. This transition comes just over three years after Peggy Johnson, the former CEO, spearheaded the company’s shift into enterprise applications with the Magic Leap 2.

Key Takeaway

Magic Leap has appointed Ross Rosenberg as the new CEO, marking the completion of its enterprise pivot. Peggy Johnson, the former CEO, expressed that the company had successfully reoriented itself to the enterprise market under her leadership. Rosenberg believes that as companies see the ROI from AR technologies, Magic Leap is capable of addressing the clear need for such solutions.

Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Qualcomm, expressed that she felt the time had come to pass the torch to a new CEO who could guide the company through its next period of growth. She stated, “Having accomplished so much of what I set out to do at Magic Leap, I felt the time had come to transition leadership to a new CEO who can guide the company through its next period of growth. I’m incredibly proud of the leadership team we’ve built at Magic Leap and want to sincerely thank all of the employees for their work in helping to successfully reorient the company to the enterprise market.”

Rosenberg, who previously served as an executive at Belden, Inc. and First Solar, is optimistic about Magic Leap’s potential in the AR market. He believes that as companies begin to see a true return on investment from deploying AR technologies, Magic Leap is well-positioned to meet the clear need for such solutions. He expressed excitement about working with the talented team at Magic Leap and thanked Johnson for her leadership during a critical phase of the company’s development.

While Magic Leap has made significant strides in its pivot towards enterprise applications, profitability remains a challenge. However, both Johnson and Rosenberg have been entrusted with the task of making the well-funded startup profitable. The company’s technology has been highly praised, evidenced by the positive reception of the Magic Leap 2. However, the question of market fit still lingers.

The introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro earlier this year raised concerns about Magic Leap’s position in the market. However, Johnson viewed it as validation for the team’s work, emphasizing that their products are targeted at enterprise customers rather than average consumers. Meta, on the other hand, has a stronger foothold in the consumer market.

While the Vision Pro has increased awareness of spatial computing and AR applications for enterprise, the true size of these markets is yet to be determined. Magic Leap, under the new leadership of Ross Rosenberg, will continue to pursue its vision for AR technology in the enterprise space.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda

by Marris Domingue | 31 August 2023
Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years
News

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, Departs After Nearly 20 Years

by Bidget Barajas | 19 September 2023
Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over
News

Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over

by Lorinda Gaskin | 10 October 2023
Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding
News

Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding

by Freddy Charette | 14 October 2023
Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly
News

Prosus, Naspers CEO Bob Van Dijk Resigns Unexpectedly

by Ashia Lindstrom | 18 September 2023
Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses
AI

Who Vaporized Crypto Geniuses

by Codie Hollingsworth | 15 September 2023
Meta Quest For Business To Launch Next Month, Targeting Enterprise Market
News

Meta Quest For Business To Launch Next Month, Targeting Enterprise Market

by Gray Wales | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

15 Best Digital Voice Recorder With Microphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Digital Voice Recorder With Microphone For 2023

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
13 Best Digital Voice Recorder Mac Compatible For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Digital Voice Recorder Mac Compatible For 2023

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Watch For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Watch For 2023

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Rechargeable Digital Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Rechargeable Digital Voice Recorder For 2023

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
12 Best Homder Digital Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Homder Digital Voice Recorder For 2023

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried Takes The Stand In His Trial
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Takes The Stand In His Trial

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
Magic Leap Appoints New CEO, Marking The Completion Of Its Enterprise Pivot
News

Magic Leap Appoints New CEO, Marking The Completion Of Its Enterprise Pivot

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023
Twitch’s Monetization Strategy And Efforts To Mend Ties With Creators
News

Twitch’s Monetization Strategy And Efforts To Mend Ties With Creators

by Jena Hankins | 27 October 2023