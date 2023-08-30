techcrunch-disrupt-2023-unveils-complete-hardware-stage-agenda

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is all set to showcase the latest advancements and innovations in the world of hardware. With a diverse range of topics, the Hardware Stage agenda promises to provide valuable insights into the current state and future direction of hardware technology. From robotics to crowdfunding and extended reality, this year’s agenda covers it all. Attendees can expect an exciting lineup of speakers and panel discussions that will shed light on the ever-evolving hardware landscape.

Augmented Reality Takes Center Stage

One of the most highly anticipated sessions on the agenda revolves around the future of augmented reality. Magic Leap, a well-funded startup, may not have made a significant impact in the consumer market. However, under the leadership of CEO Peggy Johnson, the company has pivoted towards enterprise applications. Magic Leap has launched a second-generation device and forged strategic partnerships with major enterprise players. With competitors like Meta, HTC, and even Apple entering the AR market, this session aims to explore whether augmented reality is finally ready to make its mark.

Empowering the Future through Collaboration

Two industry veterans, Marc Raibert and Gill Pratt, will share their insights into robotics, AI, and automotive technology. Raibert, founder of MIT’s renowned Leg Lab, and Pratt, director of the Toyota Research Institute, have dedicated their careers to cutting-edge research. With their vast experience and expertise, they will delve into the intersection of robotics, AI, and the future of transportation.

Democratizing Robot Programming

Intrinsic, an Alphabet X graduate, aims to make robot programming accessible to all. Join the conversation with CEO Wendy Tan White and Brian Gerkey, director of Open Robotics, as they discuss the challenges and opportunities in this field. With Google’s support, Intrinsic is well-positioned to revolutionize the way we interact with robots and automate various tasks.

Revolutionizing Warehouse Robotics

Agility Robotics has revolutionized bipedal robots with its Digit system. In this session, CEO Damion Shelton and CTO Melonee Wise will shed light on their unique approach to the typically wheel-dominated world of warehouse automation. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the potential of bipedal robots in various industries.

The Future of Robotics Beyond Warehouses

Having conquered warehouse automation during the pandemic, robotics is now set to transform other industries. From agriculture to construction and healthcare, robots are poised to revolutionize traditional practices. Join industry experts Claire Delaunay from Farm-ng, Tessa Lau from Dusty Robotics, and Andrea Thomaz from Diligent Robotics as they discuss the future of robotics in these sectors.

The Changing Landscape of Crowdfunding

Kickstarter, a pioneer in crowdfunding, has faced its fair share of challenges in recent years. With Everette Taylor taking on the role of CEO, the platform aims to adapt and overcome these hurdles. Join Everette Taylor as he discusses how Kickstarter is navigating the changing landscape of crowdfunding and what the future holds for the platform.

Key Takeaway The Hardware Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 offers a diverse range of topics, including augmented reality, robotics, and crowdfunding. Industry experts and thought leaders will provide valuable insights into the current trends and future directions of hardware technology. Attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge and inspiration from these sessions.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will take place from September 19th to 21st in San Francisco. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting event. Purchase your pass before September 15th, 11:59 p.m. PDT to avail up to $400 in savings. For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, contact our sales team by filling out the form on our website.