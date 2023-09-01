reed-jobs-to-discuss-his-new-venture-firm-at-techcrunch-disrupt-2023

Reed Jobs, the son of the late Steve Jobs, is making waves in the world of venture capital and philanthropy. While many may be familiar with the visionary founder of Apple, Reed Jobs is determined to forge his own path and make a difference in the fight against cancer. Having lost his father to pancreatic cancer while studying at Stanford, Jobs has now launched his own venture firm called Yosemite, with a $200 million fund dedicated to investing in emerging cancer treatments.

A Personal Mission

Reed Jobs will be taking the stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 on September 19 to discuss Yosemite and his vision for a world where cancer is no longer lethal. This three-day event, held in San Francisco, brings together innovators, investors, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the tech world.

Yosemite is a spinoff of Emerson Collective, an impactful organization focused on investing and philanthropy, founded by Reed’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs. Prior to starting his venture firm, Reed spent eight years as the Managing Director of Health at Emerson Collective. He brings a unique perspective to Yosemite, aiming to combine a for-profit business model with a donor-advised fund to make grant money available to scientists.

An Unconventional Strategy

Yosemite’s approach sets it apart from traditional venture capital firms. The firm is backed by prominent individuals and institutions, including MIT, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and John Doerr. By partnering with these esteemed organizations, Yosemite gains access to the most promising late-stage academic research and for-profit companies in the cancer treatment space.

Reed Jobs, who holds a BA and an MA in history from Stanford University, is determined to make cancer nonlethal in our lifetime. Through Yosemite, he aims to invest in the most cutting-edge science from around the world to achieve this mission.

Key Takeaway Reed Jobs, son of Steve Jobs, will discuss his new venture firm, Yosemite, at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. Yosemite has a $200 million fund dedicated to investing in emerging cancer treatments. Jobs aims to make cancer nonlethal and combines a for-profit business model with a donor-advised fund to support scientific research.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is an event not to be missed, where industry leaders and visionary entrepreneurs come together to shape the future of technology. With Reed Jobs taking the stage, it’s guaranteed to be an engaging and thought-provoking discussion that sheds light on the future of cancer treatments.

If you’re interested in attending TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which will be held in San Francisco from September 19-21, be sure to grab your tickets soon to secure your spot. Prices will increase after September 15. Additionally, if your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event, reach out to the sponsorship sales team to explore opportunities.