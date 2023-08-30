TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: A Must-Attend Event For Founders

Attention early-stage founders! TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is just around the corner, and it promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. Packed with valuable insights, networking opportunities, and innovative programming, this year’s Disrupt is all about helping your business grow bigger, better, and faster. Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect from this highly anticipated event.

Builders Stage: Nuts-and-Bolts for Startup Success

Start your Disrupt experience by heading straight to the Builders Stage. Here, you’ll find a range of sessions dedicated to helping you build and fund your startup. Learn from experienced industry professionals and gain valuable insights into capital-intensive startup strategies and equitable cap table construction. With speakers like Sophie Bakalar from Collaborative Fund and Amanda Robson from Cowboy Ventures, you’re guaranteed to walk away with actionable advice for your business.

Industry-Specific Stages: Exploring Cross-Sector Collaboration

Expand your horizons by exploring the programming on seven industry-specific stages at Disrupt 2023. Whether you’re interested in AI, fintech, hardware, SaaS, security, space, or sustainability, there’s something for everyone. Engage in discussions about the future of AI, the potential of embedded finance, the latest developments in hardware, the challenges of scaling SaaS, the importance of cybersecurity, the future of space exploration, and the role of sustainability in business. Each stage offers a unique opportunity to gain industry-specific knowledge and connect with like-minded professionals.

Roundtable Discussions and Breakout Sessions: Dive Deeper into Hot Topics

Take advantage of roundtable discussions and breakout sessions to dive deeper into specific topics that matter to your business. Engage in 30-minute discussions on market opportunities and how to attract the right investors. Attend 30-minute presentations followed by Q&A sessions to learn about building early-stage products as a non-technical founder or the potential of AI for social good. These interactive sessions allow you to ask burning questions and gain valuable insights from industry experts.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with Influential Industry Professionals

Networking is a crucial aspect of any successful entrepreneur’s journey. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, you’ll have ample opportunities to connect with influential industry professionals from all corners of the startup community. Utilize the Disrupt event app to schedule meetings and connect with fellow attendees. Attend the Women in Tech (Crunch) reception or head to the Deal Flow Café, a dedicated networking area for investors and founders. Engage in workshops, discussions, meetups, and Q&A sessions to meet like-minded individuals. If you’re a TechCrunch+ member, don’t miss the chance to network with writers and special guests at the exclusive TechCrunch+ Lounge.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is the ultimate event for founders, offering a wealth of knowledge, networking opportunities, and industry-specific insights. Don’t miss out on the chance to learn from industry experts, connect with influential professionals, and take your startup to the next level. Get your pass now and save up to $400 before prices go up at the door!

After Hours Events: Fun and Networking Combined

At Disrupt 2023, it’s not all work and no play. The After Hours Events lineup offers a range of activities to network and have fun. Join industry meetups, workshops, fun runs, and happy hours to unwind and connect with fellow attendees. Don’t miss the TechCrunch Disrupt Founders Happy Hour, Media Meets Founders Mixer, or SVB Game Night and Happy Hour for an evening of celebration and networking.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held in San Francisco from September 19-21. Make sure to secure your pass now to take advantage of early-bird savings. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of entrepreneurship and innovation. See you at Disrupt!