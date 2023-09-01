TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Uniting Startups With Global Tech Leaders

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, the highly anticipated event of the tech startup world, is just around the corner, set to commence in two weeks. As aspiring entrepreneurs, we eagerly await the opportunity to connect with industry experts, gain invaluable knowledge, and forge essential business relationships that will fuel our success.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is a must-attend event for startups seeking to unlock their full potential. With an impressive lineup of influential partners, including Google, JPMorgan, Mastercard, and DeepBrain AI, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Unleashing the Power of Global Tech Leaders

In order to deliver a world-class event like Disrupt, TechCrunch has enlisted the support of industry leaders who are ready to share their expertise and provide invaluable resources to early-stage founders. With the involvement of these esteemed partners, the event promises to elevate, engage, and support startups on their path to success.

Partner Highlights and Opportunities

Take advantage of the remaining time to secure your pass before September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to save up to $400. Let’s take a closer look at some of the partners who will be attending and what they bring to the table:

DeepBrain AI Investor Reception

Date: Wednesday, September 20

Time: 4:00 pm PT

Location: To be announced

Description: DeepBrain AI invites investor pass holders to an exclusive reception filled with wine, refreshments, and networking opportunities. This reception promises to connect investors and thought leaders, offering a chance to uncover exciting investment possibilities.

Google Cloud Startup Reception

More details about this invite-only startup reception will be announced shortly. Stay tuned for updates on the opportunity to connect with Google Cloud experts and explore collaboration opportunities.

Breakout Sessions

Astana Hub & Silkroad Innovation Hub: Prepare for a deep dive into emerging trends and disruptive innovations.

Prepare for a deep dive into emerging trends and disruptive innovations. JPMorgan Chase: Explore the ways in which digital disruptions are reshaping the financial landscape.

Explore the ways in which digital disruptions are reshaping the financial landscape. Koto Studio: Discover why your brand is the most valuable asset class.

Discover why your brand is the most valuable asset class. Mastercard: Gain insights into the fuel that will drive the next economy.

Broadcast and Video Break Sessions

Mynaric: Prepare for an exciting video break on the Space Stage.

Prepare for an exciting video break on the Space Stage. SambaNova Systems: Tune in for a captivating broadcast session on the Builders Stage.

Coffee and Espresso Bar

Take a refreshing break and recharge yourself at the coffee and espresso bar hosted by Zendesk. Fuel up on delicious beverages while engaging in meaningful conversations with fellow attendees.

Startup Pavilions

Discover innovative companies from around the world showcased in the startup pavilions:

Moldova FTA

Pasha Holding

Polish Investment & Trade Agency

Silkroad Innovation Hub

Ukrainian Pavilion

Exhibition Hall

Take the opportunity to connect with these companies in the exhibition hall and explore potential partnerships:

Ayraa

EzyHire

Google Cloud

Harbor Lockers

IDC Research

ilume

Jorie Healthcare Partners

Koombea

Latvia Investment and Development Agency

Leatherback

Mozart Data

Prifina

PureWeb

UCLA School of Law

UPAX

Zendesk

Zeni

If you can’t get enough, check out the partner announcements made in April, May, June, and August. TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, happening from September 19-21, promises to be the premier event for startups, with the support of our esteemed partners. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity – purchase your pass by September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to secure your spot and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form for more information.