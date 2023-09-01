Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023

Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has made significant strides in the autonomous vehicle industry. With over $15 billion in funding, a workforce of more than 3,000 employees, and operations in multiple cities, including Dubai, Cruise has proven itself as a leader in this rapidly evolving field.

Building and Scaling Complex Technology

At the upcoming TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event in San Francisco, Kyle Vogt, the CEO, CTO, and co-founder of Cruise, will be sharing his insights and experiences. With his background as a serial founder, including co-founding Twitch, Vogt will discuss the challenges of building and scaling a startup, as well as the unique complexities involved in developing self-driving vehicles.

The Robotaxi Revolution

One of the topics Vogt will explore during his session, titled “The Robotaxi Revolution,” is the integration of robotics, artificial intelligence, and urban mobility in the realm of self-driving vehicles. Cruise’s robotaxi strategy, which now spans 15 cities, including Seattle and Washington, DC, will be a focal point of discussion.

Challenges and Controversies

With the expansion of new technologies, there are inevitable challenges and controversies that arise. Cruise recently faced a setback when San Francisco regulators required them to reduce their robotaxi fleet by 50% following an accident. This development will undoubtedly be addressed by Vogt, offering insight into how Cruise plans to navigate such obstacles.

Investment Ventures

In addition to his role as a tech innovator, Vogt is an active investor. With 38 investments under his belt, including successful exits such as BetterBrand, ShareWell, X1, and Foxglove, he brings a wealth of expertise in the investment landscape. Attendees can look forward to hearing Vogt’s thoughts on current and future investment opportunities.

Key Takeaway Kyle Vogt, the co-founder and CEO of Cruise, will be discussing the intricacies of building and scaling a startup, the fusion of robotics and AI in self-driving vehicles, the challenges faced by Cruise, and his insights as an investor at the upcoming TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event in San Francisco.

Kyle Vogt’s presence at TC Disrupt 2023 ensures an enlightening and thought-provoking discussion on the future of transportation, the potential of autonomous vehicles, and the ever-evolving startup investing landscape. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights from a true tech game-changer.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will take place from September 19th to 21st in San Francisco. Secure your pass now to take advantage of the $400 early bird discount before prices increase on September 15th. If your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event, please contact our sponsorship sales team through the provided form.