Newsnews
News

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup

Written by: Darice Monroy | Published: 2 September 2023
tanbiis-1-5m-pre-seed-deck-a-closer-look-at-the-carbon-reduction-startup
News

Last year, we had the opportunity to dissect a pitch deck from Mi Terro, led by founder Robert Luo. Now, Luo is back with another venture, Tanbii, which has successfully raised $1.5 million from a Hong Kong family office. While it’s uncommon for a founder to secure funding for a second startup in such a short span of time, we’re intrigued to see how Luo has addressed any concerns in the Tanbii pitch deck.

But first, let’s revisit Mi Terro. According to Luo, the company is thriving and has gained significant traction. He plans to raise another round later this year, indicating the positive trajectory of the company.

Key Takeaway

Tanbii, founded by Robert Luo, has raised $1.5 million in pre-seed funding for its carbon reduction-focused startup. While Mi Terro continues to grow, Luo ventures into a new industry with Tanbii, addressing the issue of consumer carbon emissions.

The Teardown: Assessing Tanbii’s Pitch Deck

Tanbii’s pitch deck comprises several key slides, each serving a specific purpose in conveying the company’s value proposition and vision. Let’s explore some noteworthy aspects of the deck:

1. Staying True to the Industry

One commendable aspect of Tanbii’s pitch deck is how Luo maintains his focus on the topic of carbon reduction, aligning with his previous venture. This continuity allows for a smooth transition and lends credibility to the narrative that he identified an opportunity for another impactful company while building Mi Terro.

2. Addressing the Problem Boldly

Tanbii’s deck starts off with a clear problem statement, addressing consumer carbon emissions. The company assumes that individuals are concerned about their personal CO2 emissions, and this assumption seems rational. Surveys and research studies, such as one conducted by Yale, indicate that 65% of people believe citizens should do more to combat global warming. However, only 35% of respondents discuss the issue occasionally. This gap between awareness and action presents a compelling problem space for Tanbii to capitalize on.

3. A Stellar Advisory Board

On the final slide of Tanbii’s pitch deck, the company highlights an impressive advisory board comprising individuals relevant to its mission and vision. While the credibility of advisory boards is often questioned, in this case, the board members appear genuinely connected to the company’s goals. It would be prudent for potential investors to conduct reference checks, ensuring that the advisory board is actively involved and well-informed about Tanbii’s operations.

4. Recognizing the Competition

In contrast to Mi Terro’s previous deck, Tanbii’s pitch includes a dedicated slide on competitors. This is a positive development. Given the abundance of carbon management platforms, it is essential to acknowledge the competition and provide a comparative analysis. Tanbii’s competition slide offers a clear and easy-to-understand comparison chart, enabling investors to gain insight into the market landscape.

Throughout this teardown, we have highlighted several aspects where Tanbii exceeded expectations or addressed previous concerns. Now, it is time to explore the full pitch deck and further delve into areas where the company could have improved or approached differently. Check out the slides below:

  • Cover slide
  • Problem slide
  • Solution slide
  • Product slide “Web 5.0 Metaverse”
  • Value proposition slide
  • How it works slide
  • How Tanbii connects virtual and reality slide
  • Product features slide
  • Target audience slide
  • Future vision slide (“Personal Carbon Credits”)
  • Market size (TAM/SAM/SOM)
  • Partnerships slide
  • Competitive landscape slide
  • Go to market slide (“University Ambassador Program”)
  • Roadmap and Business Model slide
  • Team slide
  • Advisory board
  • Contact and Closing slide

While Tanbii’s pitch deck showcases various strong elements, there are still areas that could have been improved. Stay with us as we dive into the details and analyze the complete pitch deck.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies
News

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies

by Lynea Rosenberg | 2 September 2023
Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving
News

Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving

by Veradis Dulin | 2 September 2023
The Opposite Of A Lean Startup: Exploring A Different Approach To Business
News

The Opposite Of A Lean Startup: Exploring A Different Approach To Business

by Fanechka Southern | 2 September 2023
Lidl Recalls Paw Patrol Snacks Due To Inappropriate Website Display
News

Lidl Recalls Paw Patrol Snacks Due To Inappropriate Website Display

by Charity Dann | 2 September 2023
Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup
News

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy
News

E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy

by Edi Schuck | 2 September 2023
FBI Successfully Executes Operation To Take Down Qakbot Botnet
News

FBI Successfully Executes Operation To Take Down Qakbot Botnet

by Eba Rosado | 2 September 2023
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023
News

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023

by Cate Tolson | 2 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies
News

New Startup Inalife Helps Families Preserve Memories And Create Digital Legacies

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving
News

Korean Internet Giant Naver Explores Robotics, AI, And Autonomous Driving

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
Lidl Recalls Paw Patrol Snacks Due To Inappropriate Website Display
News

Lidl Recalls Paw Patrol Snacks Due To Inappropriate Website Display

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
The Opposite Of A Lean Startup: Exploring A Different Approach To Business
News

The Opposite Of A Lean Startup: Exploring A Different Approach To Business

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy
News

E-commerce Aggregator Benitago Files For Bankruptcy

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup
News

Tanbii’s $1.5M Pre-Seed Deck: A Closer Look At The Carbon Reduction Startup

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023
News

Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt To Discuss Self-Driving Cars, AI, Investing, And More At TC Disrupt 2023

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023
FBI Successfully Executes Operation To Take Down Qakbot Botnet
News

FBI Successfully Executes Operation To Take Down Qakbot Botnet

by Darice Monroy | 2 September 2023