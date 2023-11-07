Newsnews
News

Yellow VC Firm Bets On Southern Europe With €30 Million Pre-Seed Fund

Written by: Ernaline Cespedes | Published: 7 November 2023
yellow-vc-firm-bets-on-southern-europe-with-e30-million-pre-seed-fund
News

A new venture capital (VC) firm, Yellow, is making waves in the European startup scene. Founded by Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, the founders of Glovo, and Adam Lasri, a former investor for VC giant Atomico, Yellow is a €30 million ($32 million) pre-seed fund that aims to invest in early-stage startups.

Key Takeaway

Yellow, a new VC firm founded by the Glovo founders and a former investor from Atomico, is betting on Southern Europe with a €30 million pre-seed fund. With its unique focus on key markets in the region, Yellow aims to be the first believer in startups, providing guidance and bringing in other investors. Its success in fundraising reflects a growing interest in Southern Europe among investors.

Investing in Southern Europe

Unlike many other VC firms that focus on countries like the U.K., France, Germany, and the Nordics, Yellow has its sights set on Southern Europe. Specifically, the firm wants to invest in key markets such as Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

Adam Lasri, one of the founders, explained that Yellow will be an opportunistic tech fund, meaning it won’t have a specific focus on a particular industry. The firm plans to invest in both B2B and B2C startups across a range of sectors.

Being the First Believer

Yellow won’t take the lead as the main investor in its deals but aims to be the first believer in startups, bringing in other investors and providing advice at scale. Lasri said, “We’re never leaders, just collaborators.” Yellow believes that many early-stage companies face common challenges and can benefit from guidance on team setup, pitch deck formatting, and navigating the VC ecosystem.

Also, the founders’ experience with Glovo, a successful startup that was sold to Delivery Hero for over €2 billion, makes them attractive to other founders seeking advice. Lasri explained, “Founders love to talk to another founder who has successfully sold his company.”

Unlocking Opportunities in New Markets

In addition to investing in French and Southern European startups, Yellow also plans to invest in companies that want to expand quickly to Spain, Italy, and Portugal. Yellow can act as a strategic investor, helping entrepreneurs overcome challenges such as talent support, regulatory hurdles, and introducing them to large enterprises in these new markets.

Strong Investor Interest

Yellow was able to close its initial fund of €30 million in just five months. More than a dozen European unicorn founders, as well as several family offices from Southern Europe, have invested in the fund. The firm didn’t receive any public money for this fund.

This shows that there is appetite for more VC funds in Southern Europe, even though the funding numbers for startups in the region are lower compared to the U.K., Germany, and France. With foreign investors increasingly looking at opportunities in Spain, Yellow’s focus on the region validates the potential in this underserved market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America
News

HCVC Announces $75 Million Deep Tech Fund To Support Startups In Europe And North America

by Brett Wertz | 3 October 2023
Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market
News

Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market

by Nelie Melanson | 6 September 2023
Satgana Appoints Anil Maguru As Partner To Support Climate-Tech Startups In Europe And Africa
News

Satgana Appoints Anil Maguru As Partner To Support Climate-Tech Startups In Europe And Africa

by Tova Islas | 1 September 2023
Exclusive: Cendana Capital Raises $470M To Support Seed-stage Fund Managers
News

Exclusive: Cendana Capital Raises $470M To Support Seed-stage Fund Managers

by Inge Stromberg | 9 September 2023
Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments
News

Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments

by Anni Hefner | 4 October 2023
Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform
News

Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform

by Cecil Goff | 3 October 2023
How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors
News

How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors

by Michaeline Arnett | 3 November 2023
New Crypto Fund Launches At Reverie To Invest In Early-Stage Companies
News

New Crypto Fund Launches At Reverie To Invest In Early-Stage Companies

by Giulia Bloom | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Valuation Target: Shein Aims For $90 Billion In IPO
News

New Valuation Target: Shein Aims For $90 Billion In IPO

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
2025 Ram Ramcharger: A Game-Changing Battery Electric Truck
News

2025 Ram Ramcharger: A Game-Changing Battery Electric Truck

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
Ontario Teachers’ Fund Backs Indian Logistics Unicorn Xpressbees In $80 Million Funding
News

Ontario Teachers’ Fund Backs Indian Logistics Unicorn Xpressbees In $80 Million Funding

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
Yellow VC Firm Bets On Southern Europe With €30 Million Pre-Seed Fund
News

Yellow VC Firm Bets On Southern Europe With €30 Million Pre-Seed Fund

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
8 Best Samsung Smart Lock For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Samsung Smart Lock For 2023

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
10 Amazing Indoor Home Security Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Indoor Home Security Camera For 2023

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023
13 Best Doorbell Cameras For Home Security For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Doorbell Cameras For Home Security For 2023

by Ernaline Cespedes | 7 November 2023