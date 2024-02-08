Newsnews
News

Rally Cap VC Launches $5M Climate Fund For Emerging Markets

Written by: Jorry Kiefer | Published: 8 February 2024
rally-cap-vc-launches-5m-climate-fund-for-emerging-markets
News

Last year, Amini, a Kenya-based climate tech startup using data from satellites to offer insights on crop health and track farming progress, announced pre-seed and seed rounds six months apart. Not only did the startup manage to raise rounds in quick succession, which was commonplace a few years back but now rare even for early-stage startups, but it also pulled in some heavy backers, including Salesforce Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and Pale Blue Dot. This scenario reflects events of the fintech boom, only this time, climate tech is the trendy investment opportunity now.

Key Takeaway

Rally Cap VC, known for its focus on emerging markets fintech, has launched a $5 million climate tech fund, reflecting the increasing trend of investors exploring climate investments in emerging markets.

Rally Cap VC’s Move into Climate Tech

Over the last three years, climate tech has tailed fintech as Africa’s second most funded sector, simultaneously a consequence and result of the several climate-focused funds emerging within that timeframe. With funds such as Novastar, Satgana, Equator and AfricaGoGreen Fund (AAGF) catering to seed- to growth-stage startups, fintech-focused Rally Cap VC has joined the likes of Satgana and Catalyst Fund at pre-seed and seed stages. The firm has reached the first close of Rally Cap Climate, its climate tech fund, at $2.5 million; it expects a final close of $5 million.

Why the Shift to Climate Tech?

Rally Cap’s general partner Hayden Simmons explained that the firm found many exciting opportunities in the climate tech space, leading to the decision to expand its mandate beyond fintech. The firm is drawn to a certain founder type that climate tech offers: experienced senior executives-turned-founders whose products serve business customers.

Commercial Attractiveness of Climate Investments

Many emerging market-focused investors are increasingly exploring climate investments, seeing them as commercially attractive and venture-backable rather than solely philanthropic endeavors. Additionally, there’s a growing urgency for enterprises, governments and consumers to adapt to climate change, driving the demand for cleantech solutions between countries and regions.

Rally Cap’s Approach

Rally Cap aims to provide cross-border support for climate tech startups in Africa and globally, aligning with the growing trend of investors exploring climate investments in emerging markets. The firm’s climate fund prefers backing adaptation strategies, usually software solutions, due to easier market entry and less capital requirements. It invests between $50,000 and $100,000 in its portfolio companies while providing its limited partners with co-invest opportunities in some deals.

Conclusion

Rally Cap VC’s move into climate tech reflects the increasing trend of investors exploring climate investments in emerging markets. With the launch of its $5 million climate fund, the firm aims to provide support for climate tech startups in Africa and globally, aligning with the growing urgency for enterprises, governments, and consumers to adapt to climate change.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent
News

7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent

by Gretna Munger | 22 September 2023
Congruent Raises $250M For Early-Stage Climate Tech Fund
News

Congruent Raises $250M For Early-Stage Climate Tech Fund

by Agnola Southworth | 8 November 2023
Canadian Startups Struggle In Q3, Despite AI’s Popularity
News

Canadian Startups Struggle In Q3, Despite AI’s Popularity

by Verene Washington | 10 October 2023
Insights On Raising Series B Funding For AI Startups In A Challenging Fundraising Environment
News

Insights On Raising Series B Funding For AI Startups In A Challenging Fundraising Environment

by Collete Sell | 13 September 2023
New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams
News

New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams

by Emily Rincon | 5 September 2023
The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities
News

The French Tech Ecosystem At A Crossroads: Challenges And Opportunities

by Agnola Faulkner | 24 October 2023
Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance
News

Par Equity Targets £100M At UK Startups In The North To Address VC Investment Imbalance

by Fannie Loveless | 16 October 2023
What Are Good Investments For Young Adults
FINTECH

What Are Good Investments For Young Adults

by Deirdre Meisner | 11 November 2023

Recent Stories

Daedalus Secures $21M To Revolutionize Precision Manufacturing With AI-Powered Factories
News

Daedalus Secures $21M To Revolutionize Precision Manufacturing With AI-Powered Factories

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
Rally Cap VC Launches $5M Climate Fund For Emerging Markets
News

Rally Cap VC Launches $5M Climate Fund For Emerging Markets

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
California DMV Investigates Waymo’s Collision With Cyclist
News

California DMV Investigates Waymo’s Collision With Cyclist

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
Meta Challenges EU’s Digital Services Act Supervisory Fee As Unfair
News

Meta Challenges EU’s Digital Services Act Supervisory Fee As Unfair

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
China’s Tech Giants Compete In Generative Video Space
News

China’s Tech Giants Compete In Generative Video Space

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
How Many Players In Back 4 Blood
GAMING

How Many Players In Back 4 Blood

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
How To Get Cards Back 4 Blood
GAMING

How To Get Cards Back 4 Blood

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024
Back 4 Blood How To Unlock Weapon Skins
GAMING

Back 4 Blood How To Unlock Weapon Skins

by Jorry Kiefer | 8 February 2024