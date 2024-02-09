Newsnews
African VC Funds Find Their Footing Amid Challenging Times

Written by: Louise Persons | Published: 9 February 2024
Amid a challenging funding landscape, African and Africa-focused venture capital funds have managed to secure significant backing and emerge as key players in the investment ecosystem. Despite the tough conditions for fund managers, several new funds have surfaced, while existing ones have received fresh capital injections.

Key Takeaway

African venture capital funds are navigating challenging conditions to secure significant backing, signaling growing confidence in the region’s investment potential and the emergence of new opportunities for startups.

New Ventures in the African VC Landscape

  • Partech Africa II: The $300 million fund represents the largest Africa-focused fund to date, targeting investments in various sectors including fintech, health tech, logistics, mobility, and edtech.
  • Africa People + Planet Fund: With over $200 million in its pool, this fund focuses on investments in agriculture and climate sectors, aiming to support sustainable, planet-positive business models across Africa.
  • Norrsken22 African Tech Growth Fund: This fund, backed by one of the biggest VCs in Africa, has received fresh capital, signaling confidence in its mission to support tech growth in the region.

Investment Opportunities in Africa

Brian Odhiambo, a partner at Novastar Ventures, highlighted the vast opportunities in fintech and climate sectors in Africa. He emphasized the potential for disruption in the energy and agricultural industries, driven by the continent’s young and tech-savvy population.

Expanding Horizons for African Startups

As the investment landscape evolves, African climate startups are poised to gain ground, with a shift in VC funding towards sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and sustainable technologies. The continent’s unique demographic and economic trends present compelling opportunities for innovative solutions.

African VC Funds Find Their Footing Amid Challenging Times
