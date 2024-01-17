Newsnews
News

Local African VCs Step Up To Support Startups

Written by: Annette Leiva | Published: 18 January 2024
local-african-vcs-step-up-to-support-startups
News

The African startup scene is witnessing a significant expansion, with emerging markets across the continent experiencing increased activity. As the market continues to grow, there is a growing need for more local fund managers to provide additional capital and support to founders.

Key Takeaway

Local African VCs are stepping up to fill the gap left by foreign investors, empowering local talent and driving impact in the continent’s startup ecosystem.

Foreign Investment Dominance

Foreign venture capital firms have historically dominated the African investment landscape, accounting for 77% of total funding in 2022. While the presence of global heavyweights like Softbank and Khosla Ventures has brought international attention to the region, it has also highlighted the need for local sustainability.

Shift Towards Local Fund Managers

With foreign interest fluctuating in response to market conditions, there has been a noticeable shift towards local fund managers. Entities such as Dream VC, the Obuntu Foundation, and the Africa Venture Philanthropy Alliance are actively bridging the gap by cultivating the next generation of fund managers in Africa.

Empowering Local Talent

Programs like Dream VC’s investor accelerator and Obuntu Foundation’s Launchpad are equipping professionals with the necessary skills and resources to launch and manage funds within the African startup ecosystem. These initiatives aim to democratize venture capital and enable local talent to play a pivotal role in dealmaking.

Driving Impact

These programs have already begun to yield positive results, with alumni making significant contributions to Africa-focused investment firms. The hope is that these new fund managers will attract fresh funding from both local and foreign sources, ultimately benefiting the continent’s startups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech
News

Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech

by Dyanna Fuqua | 24 October 2023
7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent
News

7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent

by Gretna Munger | 22 September 2023
Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets
AI

Where VCS Are Placing Their Fintech Bets

by Ruthy Futrell | 19 September 2023
How To Invest In African Fintech
AI

How To Invest In African Fintech

by Emilie Housley | 19 September 2023
New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages
News

New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages

by Letizia Peppers | 23 September 2023
Norrsken22’s Debut Fund Closes At $205M To Back Growth-Stage Startups In Africa
News

Norrsken22’s Debut Fund Closes At $205M To Back Growth-Stage Startups In Africa

by Florette Chance | 3 November 2023
How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors
News

How To Secure A Substantial Round With Angel Investors

by Michaeline Arnett | 3 November 2023
Fundraising Strategies For Deep Tech Startups That Sound Like Sci-Fi
News

Fundraising Strategies For Deep Tech Startups That Sound Like Sci-Fi

by Anastasia Christensen | 13 October 2023

Recent Stories

Which Is Better Lol Or Dota
GAMING

Which Is Better Lol Or Dota

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
How To Recalibrate Mmr Dota 2
GAMING

How To Recalibrate Mmr Dota 2

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
Local African VCs Step Up To Support Startups
News

Local African VCs Step Up To Support Startups

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
SEC’s New Cyber Reporting Rules And The Increasing Legal Oversight In Cybersecurity
News

SEC’s New Cyber Reporting Rules And The Increasing Legal Oversight In Cybersecurity

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
DJI Unveils Upgraded Wireless Lapel Mic System: The Mic 2
News

DJI Unveils Upgraded Wireless Lapel Mic System: The Mic 2

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Image Generator To Fire TV Devices
News

Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Image Generator To Fire TV Devices

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
Impulse Space Unveils Helios Kick Stage To Open Far Away Orbits
News

Impulse Space Unveils Helios Kick Stage To Open Far Away Orbits

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024
WhatsApp Users’ Device Information Can Be Easily Discovered
News

WhatsApp Users’ Device Information Can Be Easily Discovered

by Annette Leiva | 18 January 2024