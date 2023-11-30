Newsnews
News

New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round

Written by: Katy Sansone | Published: 1 December 2023
new-funding-boosts-kenyan-climate-tech-startup-amini-in-4m-seed-round
News

Amini, a climate-tech startup based in Kenya, has successfully raised $4 million in a seed funding round. The funding was led by Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund, with participation from Climate-tech VC Satgana and other investors, including Pale Blue Dot and Superorganism. Amini had previously raised $2 million in a pre-seed round earlier this year.

Key Takeaway

Amini, a Kenya-based climate-tech startup, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund. The startup aims to bridge the environmental data gap in Africa by leveraging satellite and other datasets to provide valuable insights and promote transparency in supply chains. Amini’s platform empowers farmers and enables the creation of innovative solutions for sustainable transformations in various industries.

Using Data to Bridge the Environmental Gap in Africa

Amini focuses on bridging the environmental data gap in Africa by leveraging satellite and other datasets. The startup collects data from multiple sources, including sensors, research, and ground truthing, to provide valuable insights on various aspects such as biodiversity, soil and crop health, and farming practices. This data enables the creation of real-time monitoring tools and machine learning models. One of its applications includes flood detection.

According to Kate Kallot, the founder and CEO of Amini, the platform taps into artificial intelligence and space technologies to make environmental data easily accessible for decision-making and transparency in supply chains. The goal is to hold brands accountable and help them demonstrate their commitment to sustainability through data-driven evidence.

Initially, Amini has been working with clients in the agricultural and insurance industries, including Aon. However, the startup is now expanding its reach to food and beverage companies and consumer packaged goods producers as it aims to support sustainable transformations in their supply chains. This shift is motivated by recent regulations in the US and Europe that require corporations to disclose climate risks in their supply chains.

Empowering Farmers and Transforming Global Food Systems

Kallot believes that Amini’s efforts in enhancing transparency, data access, and economic inclusion for farmers present a unique opportunity to transform global food systems. The startup aims to empower farmers by providing them with access to data, which in turn fosters transparency and trust. This, Kallot argues, will lead to increased investment in farming communities.

She also emphasizes the need to rebalance the value chain in Africa. Currently, the majority of profits in the cocoa value chain, for example, go to those selling the finished products, while farmers who produce the commodities are left with minimal earnings. Amini aims to innovate and recalibrate the value chain to ensure that farmers and individuals on the continent receive their fair share.

A Platform for Innovation and Sustainable Solutions

Amini has a broader vision of becoming a platform that can be used to build innovative solutions for the African continent. The startup, which can provide historical data spanning up to 20 years, believes that its platform has limitless use cases. Kallot envisions empowering thousands of developers and individuals with the necessary tools to create solutions tailored to their communities.

VC Funding Shifts Toward African Climate Startups

This funding round for Amini comes at a time when venture capital funding is increasingly shifting toward African climate startups. Investors are recognizing the potential for innovation and technology to address climate-related challenges on the continent. Amini’s success in securing funding from prominent investors like Salesforce Ventures and the Female Founders Fund is a testament to the growing interest in climate-tech solutions in Africa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Dorri Cronk | 28 September 2023
Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over
News

Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over

by Salome Wyant | 7 October 2023
New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol
News

New $100M SCVC Fund Boosts UK DeepTech Sector In Bristol

by Alida Towns | 14 September 2023
New Climate-Tech Fund In Africa Reaches First Close
News

New Climate-Tech Fund In Africa Reaches First Close

by Suzette Orcutt | 5 September 2023
French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds
News

French VC Firm Founders Future Raises $80 Million In First Close For New Funds

by Fiona Larkins | 6 September 2023
Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill
News

Circular: Subscription Service Keeping Devices Out Of Landfill

by Beryl Lucero | 9 October 2023
Satgana Appoints Anil Maguru As Partner To Support Climate-Tech Startups In Europe And Africa
News

Satgana Appoints Anil Maguru As Partner To Support Climate-Tech Startups In Europe And Africa

by Tova Islas | 1 September 2023
Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers
News

Coperniq Raises $4M Seed Round To Revolutionize Project Management For Solar Installers

by Lilllie Borders | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow
News

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round
News

New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand
News

Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health
News

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates
News

Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market
News

New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary
News

ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023
Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds
News

Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds

by Katy Sansone | 1 December 2023