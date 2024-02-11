Newsnews
Understanding Seed Funding: A Comprehensive Guide For Founders In 2024

Written by: Hyacinthia Seibert | Published: 12 February 2024
If you’re a startup founder navigating the world of seed funding, you may have noticed that the landscape has been quite turbulent in recent years. The onset of the pandemic brought about a period of uncertainty, followed by a surge in investment as cash poured into startups of all kinds. However, the current climate is presenting new challenges, with tighter funding and higher obstacles for startups. Despite this, it’s still a viable time for entrepreneurs to seek seed funding.

Key Takeaway

Despite the challenges, the current seed funding climate continues to attract resilient and innovative entrepreneurs.

The Current Seed Funding Climate

According to seasoned investors such as Talia Goldberg, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, and others like Pae Wu and Maren Bannon, the current seed stage ecosystem is attracting a diverse range of entrepreneurs. Goldberg expressed her enthusiasm for the resilience of entrepreneurs in the face of market downturns, highlighting the emergence of “real entrepreneurs” during these times.

Evolution of Seed Rounds

The definition of a seed-stage startup has been evolving, with increasing round sizes and valuations. Investors now expect more in terms of market fit and revenue from prospective companies. The impact of the pandemic has played a role in this shift, with a surge of capital during the COVID era leading to higher pre-seed valuations. However, the subsequent pullback of these funds has resulted in a decrease in pre-seed valuations, making fundraising more challenging for companies that raised pre-seed rounds in recent years.

