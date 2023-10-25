The House Fund To Invest $115 Million In Berkeley-Affiliated Startups

The House Fund, a pre-seed and early stage venture capital fund focused on UC Berkeley startups, has successfully closed its third tranche, Fund III, at $115 million. This latest fund will support AI startups affiliated with UC Berkeley, including alumni, faculty, and current students at various levels of education.

Key Takeaway The House Fund has closed its third tranche, Fund III, at 15 million to support Berkeley-affiliated AI startups. The fund aims to provide comprehensive resources, mentorship, and access to tech partners to help these startups thrive. With its focus on pre-seed and early stage investments, The House Fund continues to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship within the Berkeley startup community.

Welcoming Ken Goldberg as a Part-time Partner

The House Fund is also pleased to announce that Ken Goldberg, a renowned UC Berkeley professor and roboticist, will be joining as a part-time partner. Goldberg’s expertise and experience will further enhance the fund’s ability to support and guide AI startups in their entrepreneurial journey.

Fueling Innovation in the Berkeley Startup Community

The House Fund is aptly named as it serves as the home for the Berkeley startup community. Its mission is to provide comprehensive support to individuals within this community, whether they are joining startups, starting their own businesses, or seeking advice and feedback. The fund aims to nurture innovation and foster the growth of Berkeley-affiliated startups.

Investment Strategy and Focus

Fund III will primarily focus on pre-seed stage startups, with approximately 70% of the funds allocated to this category. However, The House Fund is also open to leading, co-leading, and participating in seed rounds. Additionally, the fund will consider a small number of first-round Series A investments with founders who have previously had successful exits.

The House Fund is capable of providing first checks of up to $2 million and has the flexibility to write smaller checks for recently graduated founders or dropouts. The fund proudly remains one of the few actively investing in this particular demographic.

A Strong Support Network

With $330 million currently under management, The House Fund has garnered substantial support from over 100 follow-on investment funds. This backing comes from both the University of California System Endowment and UC Berkeley’s campus endowment, making The House Fund the proud recipient of the first-ever fund focused on Berkeley startups.

Accelerating Growth with Additional Benefits

In addition to its investment activities, The House Fund runs an accelerator program that offers selected companies a $1 million investment, a $10 million post-money SAFE note, and early access to cutting-edge technologies provided by tech partners including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Databricks. Startups accepted into the accelerator also receive mentorship from Gradient Ventures and benefit from the vast talent pool and extensive alumni network of UC Berkeley.