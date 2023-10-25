Eero Max 7: Amazon’s Most Advanced Mesh Wifi Router Yet

Amazon’s eero acquisition has led to the development of their latest and most advanced router, the eero Max 7. This router offers incredible speeds and a wide range of input and output options, making it a top contender in the market. With support for Wifi 7 and 6 GHz frequency, this router delivers exceptional performance for mesh and local network usage.

Key Takeaway The eero Max 7 is Amazon’s fastest router yet, providing speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps wirelessly and up to 9.4 Gbps wired. It offers double the number of physical cable connections compared to previous eero devices, making it highly versatile. The Max 7 also boasts improved coverage with support for 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radio bands.

The Basics

The eero Max 7 is designed to provide exceptional speed both individually and as part of a mesh network. It offers speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps wirelessly and up to 9.4 Gbps wired. With two 10 GbE and two 2.5 GbE ports, it provides double the physical cable connections of previous models. The Max 7 supports 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz radio bands, promising double the wireless throughput of eero Pro 6e models and wider coverage.

The eero Max 7 is available in different packages. A single Max 7 can cover up to 2,500 square feet, while a 2-pack extends coverage to 5,000 square feet. The 3-pack offers an impressive coverage of 7,500 square feet.

In terms of compatibility, the eero Max 7 supports Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, making it compatible with various smart home devices.

Design and Build

The eero Max 7 features a sleek vertical design, a departure from the squat and compact design of previous eero routers. It has a long convex front face with the eero logo and a single LED indicator light for easy network and device status updates. At the back, there are four Ethernet ports and a USB-C port for connectivity.

The new design of the Max 7 focuses on improved performance with better thermals and minimized interference. It also incorporates a passive cooling system to avoid noise from fans.

Performance and Features

The eero Max 7 offers impressive performance and features. It seamlessly integrates with existing eero setups, allowing for easy expansion of the mesh network. The addition of the Max 7 significantly improved network speed and quality in testing.

With speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps up and down, the Max 7 delivers exceptional wireless performance. Wired connections through the 2.5 Gbps ports also showcase impressive speed. The Max 7 also benefits from eero’s robust network management software, allowing users to easily manage and control their network.

Bottom Line

The eero Max 7 is a testament to Amazon’s commitment to delivering advanced and user-friendly mesh networking solutions. It offers exceptional speed, coverage, and performance without compromising ease of use. While the price may be a consideration for some, the cutting-edge technology and future-proofing make the Max 7 a worthwhile investment for those seeking top-tier performance and reliability in their home network.