Newsnews
News

30 Web3 Founders Optimistic About Crypto Startups In 2024

Written by: Gus Laughlin | Published: 15 December 2023
30-web3-founders-optimistic-about-crypto-startups-in-2024
News

A recent survey conducted by CoinFund has revealed that a majority of web3 founders are looking towards 2024 with optimism for the opportunities in the crypto startup space. The survey, known as the CoinFund Founder Forecast, gathered insights from 30 web3 portfolio companies at various stages of development, including pre-seed, seed, and Series A.

Key Takeaway

A majority of web3 founders remain optimistic about the future of crypto startups in 2024, despite the challenges faced during the recent market downturn.

Survey Insights

The survey, which took place from November 7 to November 17, coincided with a period where cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum were displaying signs of price recovery. Despite the challenges faced by some crypto startups, the respondents expressed a sense of resilience and determination to navigate through the market dynamics.

Founder Perspective

Alex Felix, managing partner and chief investment officer at CoinFund, highlighted the resolve demonstrated by the surveyed companies. He emphasized that despite the bear market conditions, these companies are well-positioned with sufficient runway and a clear vision for the future. Felix noted that the recent crypto downturn was attributed to human errors and governance issues, which in turn fueled a renewed determination to continue building within the web3 space.

Areas of Growth

According to the survey findings, several areas within the web3 and crypto ecosystem are expected to experience significant growth in the upcoming year. These include AI integration with web3, zero-knowledge technology, decentralized finance, consumer applications, gaming, layer-2 blockchains, and crypto wallets. The identified areas reflect the diverse opportunities that founders are anticipating within the evolving landscape of crypto startups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Alliance DAO’s Latest Cohort Of Startups Building In Crypto Winter
News

Alliance DAO’s Latest Cohort Of Startups Building In Crypto Winter

by Lyndsey Haught | 19 October 2023
SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried
News

SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried

by Van Bucher | 6 October 2023
SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation
News

SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation

by Bidget Ohara | 27 October 2023
MoonPay Launches MoonPay Ventures To Fuel Web3 Infra, Gaming, And Fintech Startups
News

MoonPay Launches MoonPay Ventures To Fuel Web3 Infra, Gaming, And Fintech Startups

by Ethelin Eubanks | 30 August 2023
New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Arlie Marek | 22 September 2023
Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter
News

Asia: The Promising Haven Amid The Crypto Winter

by Daryn Arndt | 16 October 2023
Phaver Raises $7M To Simplify Onboarding To Web3 Social Platforms
News

Phaver Raises $7M To Simplify Onboarding To Web3 Social Platforms

by Luz Cepeda | 6 October 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Exciting Fintech Stage Agenda

by Lu Stutz | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

30 Web3 Founders Optimistic About Crypto Startups In 2024
News

30 Web3 Founders Optimistic About Crypto Startups In 2024

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
Valley Investors Target Cow Burps To Fight Methane Emissions
News

Valley Investors Target Cow Burps To Fight Methane Emissions

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
Jagat Social Network Surpasses 10 Million Users, Focusing On Real-Life Connections
News

Jagat Social Network Surpasses 10 Million Users, Focusing On Real-Life Connections

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
The Surge Of New Venture Funds In 2024: What’s Behind The Trend?
News

The Surge Of New Venture Funds In 2024: What’s Behind The Trend?

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
MrBeast Launches ViewStats, A New YouTube Analytics Platform In Beta
News

MrBeast Launches ViewStats, A New YouTube Analytics Platform In Beta

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
Getaround’s Q3 Earnings Report Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Financial Challenges
News

Getaround’s Q3 Earnings Report Reveals Promising Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
Credit Karma Co-founder Nichole Mustard Steps Down After More Than 16 Years
News

Credit Karma Co-founder Nichole Mustard Steps Down After More Than 16 Years

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023
Bolt Confirms Layoffs To Optimize For Sustainable Growth
News

Bolt Confirms Layoffs To Optimize For Sustainable Growth

by Gus Laughlin | 15 December 2023