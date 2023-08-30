MoonPay Launches MoonPay Ventures To Fuel Web3 Infra, Gaming, And Fintech Startups

Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay has made a significant move in the investment landscape by launching its venture arm, MoonPay Ventures. The new entity will focus on early-stage startups in the web3, gaming, and adjacent fintech sectors. With investments ranging between $100,000 and $1 million, MoonPay Ventures aims to support companies at seed and Series A stages.

Investing in the Future

MoonPay Ventures has already made notable investments in more than 25 companies, including Ledger, BCB Group, Mythical Games, and BeatClub. The decision to launch this new investment arm is driven by MoonPay’s commitment to fostering the growth of the web3 ecosystem and its confidence in exceptional founders.

As MoonPay builds payment infrastructure for the crypto industry, it boasts a network of over 500 industry partners, ranging from crypto wallets to layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains. The company, valued at $3.4 billion, serves a customer base of over 5 million and supports over 80 digital assets.

Key Takeaway

According to Abhay Mavalankar, VP of corporate development and investments at MoonPay, the investment focus lies primarily on the teams behind the startups and their ability to execute innovative ideas. The venture arm aims to go beyond financial support and provide operational expertise to foster adoption and accelerate the growth of the startups in its portfolio.

MoonPay Ventures anticipates that about 80 to 90% of its investments will be linked to a commercial relationship, leveraging the synergies between MoonPay’s existing network and the startups it supports. By combining tangible value addition to the ecosystem with commercial return on investment, MoonPay Ventures aims to become a valuable accelerant for the growth of the web3, gaming, and fintech sectors.