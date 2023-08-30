Newsnews
News

MoonPay Launches MoonPay Ventures To Fuel Web3 Infra, Gaming, And Fintech Startups

Written by: Ethelin Eubanks | Published: 30 August 2023
moonpay-launches-moonpay-ventures-to-fuel-web3-infra-gaming-and-fintech-startups
News

Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay has made a significant move in the investment landscape by launching its venture arm, MoonPay Ventures. The new entity will focus on early-stage startups in the web3, gaming, and adjacent fintech sectors. With investments ranging between $100,000 and $1 million, MoonPay Ventures aims to support companies at seed and Series A stages.

Investing in the Future

MoonPay Ventures has already made notable investments in more than 25 companies, including Ledger, BCB Group, Mythical Games, and BeatClub. The decision to launch this new investment arm is driven by MoonPay’s commitment to fostering the growth of the web3 ecosystem and its confidence in exceptional founders.

As MoonPay builds payment infrastructure for the crypto industry, it boasts a network of over 500 industry partners, ranging from crypto wallets to layer-1 and layer-2 blockchains. The company, valued at $3.4 billion, serves a customer base of over 5 million and supports over 80 digital assets.

Key Takeaway

MoonPay has launched MoonPay Ventures, an investment arm focused on early-stage startups in web3, gaming, and fintech. With investments already made in more than 25 companies, MoonPay Ventures aims to support the growth and development of the web3 ecosystem, leveraging its expertise in payment infrastructure for the crypto industry.

According to Abhay Mavalankar, VP of corporate development and investments at MoonPay, the investment focus lies primarily on the teams behind the startups and their ability to execute innovative ideas. The venture arm aims to go beyond financial support and provide operational expertise to foster adoption and accelerate the growth of the startups in its portfolio.

MoonPay Ventures anticipates that about 80 to 90% of its investments will be linked to a commercial relationship, leveraging the synergies between MoonPay’s existing network and the startups it supports. By combining tangible value addition to the ecosystem with commercial return on investment, MoonPay Ventures aims to become a valuable accelerant for the growth of the web3, gaming, and fintech sectors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Valina Norwood | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”
News

New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”

by Kristi Dubose | 31 August 2023
UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind
News

UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind

by Taffy Maye | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Gillan Gigliotti | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Persis Licata | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vanda Petrie | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Oriana Heckman | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Cathrine Ferrante | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”
News

New SEO Title: Y Combinator Removes Indian Startup Medobed From Batch For “Ethical Irregularities”

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind
News

UK Government Urged To Prioritize Setting AI Rulebook As MPs Warn Of Falling Behind

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Ethelin Eubanks | 31 August 2023