COTU Ventures Launches $54M Fund For Startups In MENA

Dubai-based venture capital firm COTU Ventures has successfully raised $54 million for its first fund, aimed at supporting startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The fund will cater to startups in their pre-seed and seed stages, providing crucial financial backing to help them grow and succeed in the competitive tech landscape.

Investment Focus and Portfolio

COTU Ventures, led by founder and general partner Amir Farha, is known for its active deployment of capital into startups across the GCC, with a particular focus on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan. The firm has already backed over 20 early-stage startups across various sectors, with a keen interest in fintech and B2B software. Notable investments include Huspy, a UAE mortgage platform, and Egyptian fintech startup MoneyHash.

Market Opportunity and Vision

Amir Farha emphasized the immense potential in building software solutions for businesses in the MENA region, particularly in high-margin industries where technology can drive significant efficiencies. COTU Ventures aims to capitalize on these opportunities and support founders in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities present in the local market.

Founder’s Background and Approach

Amir Farha’s extensive experience in the startup and investment landscape, including his previous involvement with Beco Capital, has positioned him as a seasoned investor with a deep understanding of the MENA tech ecosystem. His departure from Beco Capital in 2021 to launch COTU Ventures reflects a strategic shift towards doubling down on early-stage investments, driven by the recognition of a market gap and the need for comprehensive support beyond funding at the earliest stages of startup development.

Strategic Support and Investor Confidence

COTU Ventures’ approach emphasizes the importance of candid conversations with founders, providing strategic guidance on fundraising, organizational development, and go-to-market strategy. The firm’s limited partners, including prominent entities such as Lunate, Mubadala, and Dubai Future District Fund, reflect the confidence and support garnered by COTU Ventures in the investment community.

With a strong focus on early-stage startups and a vision to be the go-to company that founders want to have on their cap table, COTU Ventures is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the MENA startup ecosystem.