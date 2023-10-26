Newsnews
News

New Opportunities For African Startups: Middle East Becomes A Hub For Capital

Written by: Toby Sells | Published: 26 October 2023
new-opportunities-for-african-startups-middle-east-becomes-a-hub-for-capital
News

African startups have faced a significant decline in funding, with a 50% drop over the past three quarters compared to the previous year, according to The Big Deal. This decline in venture capital is a global trend, but it poses particular challenges for Africa’s tech ecosystem, which heavily relies on external funding.

Key Takeaway

African startups, facing a decline in funding, are looking beyond traditional sources for capital. The Middle East, particularly the UAE, has emerged as a significant hub for investment, attracting African founders and venture capitalists. Events like GITEX have facilitated connections between African startups and Middle Eastern investors, opening up new opportunities for collaboration and funding. However, investors must navigate the evolving investment landscape in the region that demands specific criteria for support.

Looking Beyond Traditional Sources

In response to the funding crunch, African founders are exploring new sources of capital. One notable trend is the increasing interest in the Middle East as a hub for investment. According to data from Briter Bridges, the UAE has emerged as the third-largest source of foreign capital for African startups, surpassing countries like France and China. Over 80 Middle Eastern investors have participated in African transactions, with a growing number of them supporting African ventures.

GITEX: Connecting African Startups and Middle Eastern Investors

The growing connection between African startups and Middle Eastern investors was on display at GITEX, a global tech show held in the UAE. With over 170,000 attendees, the event provided an opportunity for African founders to forge relationships with investors in the UAE and neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. While it remains uncertain whether these conversations will result in investments, the event facilitated engagement between African technology companies and government officials, customers, and investors in the region.

Challenges and Opportunities for Investors

Investors focused on Africa have had varying experiences in the Middle East. Some attended GITEX to connect with their existing limited partners (LPs) and expand their network to include institutional investors from the region. Others explicitly sought institutional investors from the Middle East, while facing competition from U.K. investors. Venture capital firms, including prominent names like Tiger Global and a16z, have been exploring opportunities in the Middle East to diversify their portfolios.

However, the landscape of regional investment has become more sophisticated, with investors seeking specific criteria before providing support. Some institutional investors in the Middle East require African investors to have previously supported regional startups, while others are more accommodating. Building trust is essential in securing institutional capital from the region, making it a long-term strategic focus for many venture capital funds.

Expanding Opportunities in the Middle East

The Middle East, particularly Dubai, has been perceived as a source of readily available funding. However, the investment landscape has evolved to involve more comprehensive due diligence and selectivity. Some Middle Eastern limited partners are eager to support African general partners (GPs), but they inquire about the GPs’ investment plans in the MENA region.

African startups, attracted by Dubai’s efficient incorporation and tax system, as well as its facilitation of residence permits and visas for entrepreneurs, are also making the move to the Middle East. Egyptian startups, in particular, have benefited from venture capital investments from GCC-based investors. While some well-funded companies have relocated their headquarters from Cairo to Dubai to attract more investment, early-stage startups are increasingly seeking opportunities in the Middle East to overcome economic challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages
News

New AI Startup FinanceGPT To Simplify Financial Analysis And Integrate Local Languages

by Letizia Peppers | 23 September 2023
Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector
News

Roam Unveils New EV Bus Model To Tap Kenya’s Mass Transit Sector

by Ronica Abrahamson | 18 September 2023
New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds
News

New African VC Firm Enza Capital Launches Founder Partner Program, Raises $58M Across Funds

by Dorri Cronk | 28 September 2023
Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction
News

Mighty Buildings Secures $52 Million Funding To Accelerate 3D-Printed Prefab Home Construction

by Juana Rutherford | 12 September 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are There
AI

How Many Fintech Companies Are There

by Kathe Deel | 19 September 2023
Where Is Netflix Headquarters
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is Netflix Headquarters

by Charissa Gerald | 6 August 2023
How To Invest In African Fintech
AI

How To Invest In African Fintech

by Emilie Housley | 19 September 2023
Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech
News

Safeguarding Investments: Insights From Investors On Due Diligence In African Tech

by Dyanna Fuqua | 24 October 2023

Recent Stories

Which Online Casinos Accept Cash App?
FINTECH

Which Online Casinos Accept Cash App?

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How Do I Record On LG Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Record On LG Smart TV

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How To Add Contacts On Cash App
FINTECH

How To Add Contacts On Cash App

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How To Add Money To Cash App At Walgreens
FINTECH

How To Add Money To Cash App At Walgreens

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How To Add Cash To Cash App From A Bank Account
FINTECH

How To Add Cash To Cash App From A Bank Account

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How To Do The Cash App Glitch
FINTECH

How To Do The Cash App Glitch

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
Why Is My Direct Deposit Late On Cash App?
FINTECH

Why Is My Direct Deposit Late On Cash App?

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023
How To Send Money To Yourself On Cash App
FINTECH

How To Send Money To Yourself On Cash App

by Toby Sells | 27 October 2023