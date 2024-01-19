amazon-prime-video-shifts-focus-from-africa-and-middle-east-to-european-originals

Amazon Prime Video is making significant changes to its operations in Africa and the Middle East, with a shift in focus towards European originals. This move is expected to impact teams in the two regions, as the company reevaluates its strategy and resource allocation.

Key Takeaway Amazon Prime Video is discontinuing support for local originals in Africa and the Middle East, redirecting its focus towards European content. This strategic shift is aimed at optimizing resources and prioritizing customer impact.

Reorganization and Restructuring

According to a report by Variety, Amazon Prime Video will no longer be supporting local originals in Africa and the Middle East. Instead, the company will concentrate on European content, leading to a cessation of original content contracts in the affected markets. However, projects that have already been approved will proceed as planned.

As part of the reorganization, the European team will be divided into two groups: EU Established and EU Emerging. The former will focus on markets such as the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain, while the latter will oversee operations in Benelux, the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Statement from Prime Video Europe VP

Barry Furlong, Vice President of Prime Video Europe, explained the rationale behind these changes in an email to staff, stating, “We’ve been carefully looking at our business to ensure we continue to prioritize our resources on what matters most to customers.”

Impact on the Streaming Landscape

The decision to withdraw from producing local content in Africa and the Middle East comes as a surprise, especially considering Prime Video’s earlier plans to expand its presence in the region. The move could potentially reshape the dynamics of the streaming industry, allowing competing platforms like Showmax, Netflix, and Canal+ to capitalize on the void left by Prime Video’s reduced presence and gain market share in the ongoing streaming war for African content and viewership.