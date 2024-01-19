Newsnews
News

Amazon Prime Video Shifts Focus From Africa And Middle East To European Originals

Written by: Dona Caballero | Published: 19 January 2024
amazon-prime-video-shifts-focus-from-africa-and-middle-east-to-european-originals
News

Amazon Prime Video is making significant changes to its operations in Africa and the Middle East, with a shift in focus towards European originals. This move is expected to impact teams in the two regions, as the company reevaluates its strategy and resource allocation.

Key Takeaway

Amazon Prime Video is discontinuing support for local originals in Africa and the Middle East, redirecting its focus towards European content. This strategic shift is aimed at optimizing resources and prioritizing customer impact.

Reorganization and Restructuring

According to a report by Variety, Amazon Prime Video will no longer be supporting local originals in Africa and the Middle East. Instead, the company will concentrate on European content, leading to a cessation of original content contracts in the affected markets. However, projects that have already been approved will proceed as planned.

As part of the reorganization, the European team will be divided into two groups: EU Established and EU Emerging. The former will focus on markets such as the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain, while the latter will oversee operations in Benelux, the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Statement from Prime Video Europe VP

Barry Furlong, Vice President of Prime Video Europe, explained the rationale behind these changes in an email to staff, stating, “We’ve been carefully looking at our business to ensure we continue to prioritize our resources on what matters most to customers.”

Impact on the Streaming Landscape

The decision to withdraw from producing local content in Africa and the Middle East comes as a surprise, especially considering Prime Video’s earlier plans to expand its presence in the region. The move could potentially reshape the dynamics of the streaming industry, allowing competing platforms like Showmax, Netflix, and Canal+ to capitalize on the void left by Prime Video’s reduced presence and gain market share in the ongoing streaming war for African content and viewership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Where Is Netflix Headquarters
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is Netflix Headquarters

by Charissa Gerald | 6 August 2023
When Was Trading Invented
FINTECH

When Was Trading Invented

by Alexis Strader | 15 November 2023
How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There
TECHNOLOGY

How Many 3D Printing Companies Are There

by Susanna Herren | 31 July 2023
What Is A Trading Post
FINTECH

What Is A Trading Post

by Hortensia Calvillo | 15 November 2023
Who Is China’s Largest Trading Partner
FINTECH

Who Is China’s Largest Trading Partner

by Debera Vancleave | 15 November 2023
Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment
News

Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment

by Kara-Lynn Lasley | 31 October 2023
How Many Slack Users
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Slack Users

by Ramona Wilde | 30 August 2023
New Opportunities For African Startups: Middle East Becomes A Hub For Capital
News

New Opportunities For African Startups: Middle East Becomes A Hub For Capital

by Toby Sells | 26 October 2023

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime Video Shifts Focus From Africa And Middle East To European Originals
News

Amazon Prime Video Shifts Focus From Africa And Middle East To European Originals

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
Apple Vision Pro To Launch With 150 3D Movies, Immersive Films And Series, Disney+, Max And More
News

Apple Vision Pro To Launch With 150 3D Movies, Immersive Films And Series, Disney+, Max And More

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
Spotify’s Daylists: The New Astrology Of Music
News

Spotify’s Daylists: The New Astrology Of Music

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers
News

Vans, Supreme Owner VF Corp. Reports Data Breach Affecting 35 Million Customers

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
How To Toggle Autocast In Dota 2
GAMING

How To Toggle Autocast In Dota 2

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
What Is The Item Of Earthshaker In Dota
GAMING

What Is The Item Of Earthshaker In Dota

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
Utilizing Sprint Hotspot: Setup And Tips
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Utilizing Sprint Hotspot: Setup And Tips

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024
Connecting Roku TV To Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide
Tech Setup & Troubleshooting

Connecting Roku TV To Hotspot: Step-by-Step Guide

by Dona Caballero | 19 January 2024