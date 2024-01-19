Newsnews
Apple Vision Pro To Launch With 150 3D Movies, Immersive Films And Series, Disney+, Max And More

Written by: Sally Franzen | Published: 19 January 2024
Netflix has officially confirmed that it will not be developing a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, and will not be modifying its iPad version to be compatible with the headset. As a result, users will have to rely on the web version, which means they will not have access to features such as downloading titles for offline viewing.

Key Takeaway

Netflix has confirmed that it will not have a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro, and users will have to use the web version, missing out on features like offline viewing.

Implications for Netflix Subscribers

While the browser version is expected to perform similarly to the iPad version, this news may disappoint subscribers who were anticipating an immersive experience while enjoying Netflix content. In contrast, Disney+ seems to be aiming to surpass its competitors by offering four backdrops inspired by popular franchises such as Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Netflix’s Stance on Mixed Reality Headsets

Netflix’s decision not to develop a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro aligns with its approach to mixed reality headsets. The company’s existing Meta Quest app has faced criticism for its resolution, bugs, and overall quality, indicating a potential lack of investment in this technology compared to other companies.

Market Perception and Availability

Given the niche status of mixed reality headsets and the high price point of the Apple Vision Pro ($3,500), Netflix may not view it as an immediate priority. The headset, set to be released on February 2, will offer access to a range of streaming services and 150 3D movies, including popular titles like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Dune.” Preorders for the device will open on January 19.

