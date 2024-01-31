Newsnews
Apple Vision Pro: Preorder And Demo Information

Written by: Maurita Vollmer | Published: 1 February 2024
The highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro headset is set to make its debut, with preorders now available for eager customers. Priced at $3,499, the AR/VR headset is poised to revolutionize spatial computing, offering a unique blend of immersive experiences. Despite the absence of popular apps like Netflix and YouTube at launch, the device comes with a compelling lineup of content, including Disney+, Max, and a selection of 3D movies and series.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Vision Pro is available for preorder, offering a glimpse into the future of spatial computing. With a price tag of $3,499, the headset presents a new frontier in immersive technology.

Preordering the Apple Vision Pro

To secure your Apple Vision Pro, visit Apple’s website to place your preorder. During the process, you’ll utilize Face ID on your iPhone or iPad to ensure the perfect fit for the Light Seal and headbands. Additionally, you’ll have the option to select optical inserts, with reader and prescription choices available at $99 and $149, respectively. It’s important to note that the device cannot be used while wearing glasses, necessitating the submission of a comprehensive prescription that includes distance correction and near correction needs, along with other essential details.

Furthermore, you’ll have the opportunity to choose the desired storage capacity, with options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The base model starts at $3,499 for 256GB, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are priced at $3,699 and $3,899, respectively. Payment options include outright purchase or installment plans, with monthly payments starting at $291.58 when using an Apple Card. Additionally, customers can opt for AppleCare+ coverage at $499 or $24.99 per month. Upon completion, you can select to pick up the device at an Apple Store or have it delivered to your home at no extra cost.

Aside from the headset, the preorder package encompasses a dual-loop adjustable band, a protective cover, a cleaning cloth, an external battery, and a 30W USB-C adapter and USB-C charging cable.

Testing the Apple Vision Pro In-Store

For those who prefer a hands-on experience before making a purchase, Apple is offering 25-minute demos at select retail locations. Sign-ups for the demos commence at 8:00 a.m. at participating Apple stores on February 2, available on a first-come, first-served basis. While the in-person demos are initially scheduled for the weekend, there is a possibility of extended availability.

Given the immense anticipation surrounding the Vision Pro, delivery timelines for recent preorders may be longer than anticipated. It is advisable to review the estimated arrival or pickup times during the checkout process.

