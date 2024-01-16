Newsnews
Apple Vision Pro: A New Era Of Entertainment

Written by: Carilyn Mcginty | Published: 17 January 2024
Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, set to hit the market on February 2. Priced at $3,500, this cutting-edge mixed-reality headset promises to revolutionize the entertainment industry with its immersive features and extensive content library.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Vision Pro, priced at $3,500, will offer a groundbreaking entertainment experience with 150 3D movies, immersive films, and series, along with support for popular streaming services and innovative features like Travel Mode and Apple Immersive Video.

Unmatched Entertainment Experience

At launch, the Apple Vision Pro will offer an unparalleled entertainment experience, boasting a collection of 150 3D movies, immersive films, and series. Users can look forward to accessing popular streaming services such as Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and many more. The headset will also support online and streaming video through Safari and other browsers, ensuring a wide range of content options.

Immersive Content and Features

One of the standout features of the Vision Pro is its support for 3D content, allowing users to enjoy movies like “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Dune,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Super Mario Bros.” in stunning 3D. Additionally, Apple Immersive Video, a new entertainment format featuring 180-degree 3D 8K recordings with Spatial Audio, will be available, offering a curated selection of immersive films and series at launch.

Travel Mode and Guest Users

The Vision Pro will introduce a “Travel Mode” feature, ensuring stable visuals for in-flight entertainment. Moreover, the “Guest Users” feature will enable users to share specific apps and experiences with others, enhancing the social aspect of the device.

With its ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays, wide color, high dynamic range, and Dolby Vision, the Vision Pro is designed to deliver exceptional visual quality. The headset provides up to two hours of general use and 2.5 hours for video playback, with the option for all-day use by connecting the external battery to a power source using a USB-C charging cable.

Preorders for the Apple Vision Pro will commence on January 19 at 5 a.m. PT. The launch will also introduce the Vision Pro App Store, featuring over 1 million compatible iOS and iPadOS apps, as well as experiences tailored specifically for the headset.

