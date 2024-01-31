Newsnews
Shopify Introduces AI-Powered Image Editor And Semantic Search In Winter Edition Rollout

Written by: Ortensia Tran | Published: 1 February 2024
Shopify, the popular commerce platform, has unveiled its latest Winter Edition rollout, introducing a host of new features aimed at enhancing the merchant experience. Among the key highlights is the introduction of an AI-powered image editor, semantic search capabilities, and improved tools for showcasing product variants.

Key Takeaway

Shopify’s Winter Edition rollout introduces an array of new features, including an AI-powered image editor, semantic search capabilities, and enhanced tools for showcasing product variants. These additions aim to empower merchants with advanced tools for image editing, search functionality, and product merchandising, ultimately enhancing the overall e-commerce experience.

AI-Powered Image Editor

One of the standout features of the Winter Edition rollout is the AI-powered image editor, known as the Magic Media Editor. This innovative tool leverages generative AI to allow merchants to enhance their product images by selecting from seven different styles, including Minimal, Vibrant, Natural, Urban, Regged, Refined, and Surreal. Additionally, merchants have the option to input a prompt to generate a new background for their product images. The editor also enables users to match the background style of an image with an existing one, ensuring brand consistency. Furthermore, the tool offers the capability to remove unwanted backgrounds from images, providing merchants with greater flexibility in image editing.

Semantic Search

Shopify’s Winter Edition also brings forth a semantic search feature, which represents a significant advancement beyond traditional keyword-based searches. With semantic search, customers can input more natural language queries, such as “warm clothes for winter,” and receive relevant results, thereby enhancing the overall search experience.

Enhanced Merchandising Tools

Furthermore, Shopify is rolling out improved tools for merchandising, allowing merchants to effectively showcase different variants of their products. The product creation and classification tool now supports up to 2,000 variants, providing merchants with greater flexibility in managing their product offerings. Additionally, a new app for combined listings has been introduced for Shopify Plus customers, enabling sellers to maintain unique descriptions, galleries, and URLs for different product variants. This empowers merchants to tailor their product listings to specific audiences by incorporating parameters such as colors, materials, and activities.

Headless Storefronts for B2B Merchants

Another notable addition to the Winter Edition rollout is the introduction of headless storefronts, catering to B2B merchants. This feature allows businesses to utilize custom front-end solutions while leveraging Shopify-specified APIs to access the backend, offering greater flexibility and customization options for B2B operations.

