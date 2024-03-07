GAMING: How Much Is Metroid Dread?

Are you a fan of action-packed gaming adventures? If so, you’re probably eagerly anticipating the release of Metroid Dread, the latest installment in the beloved Metroid series. This highly anticipated game is set to be released on October 8, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. But the question on every gamer’s mind is: How much does Metroid Dread cost?

Key Takeaways: Metroid Dread is priced at $59.99, the standard price for most new AAA games.

The game’s special edition, which includes a steelbook case and artbook, is available for $89.99.

Now, let’s dive deeper into the pricing details of Metroid Dread. As mentioned earlier, the standard edition of the game is priced at $59.99. This price point is quite common for new AAA titles and is in line with other high-profile releases. It’s important to note that this price may vary depending on your location and the retailer you choose to purchase the game from. It’s always a good idea to check with your preferred retailer for the most accurate pricing information.

For fans who want to elevate their Metroid Dread experience, Nintendo is also offering a special edition of the game. This special edition includes a sleek steelbook case featuring stunning artwork and a meticulously crafted artbook. The special edition is priced at $89.99, providing an extra level of collectability and immersion for dedicated fans of the series.

In addition to the pricing information, it’s worth mentioning that pre-orders for Metroid Dread are already available. If you’re eagerly anticipating the release of this game, it’s a great idea to secure your copy as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

As the release date of Metroid Dread draws nearer, the excitement among fans continues to build. With its engaging gameplay, captivating story, and stunning visuals, this game is shaping up to be a must-play for Nintendo Switch owners and Metroid enthusiasts. So mark your calendars for October 8, 2021, and get ready to embark on an epic intergalactic adventure with Samus Aran in Metroid Dread!

