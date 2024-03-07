How To Get Bombs Early In Metroid Dread

Welcome to our gaming category, where we explore different aspects of the fascinating world of video games. In today’s post, we are going to dive into one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, Metroid Dread. Specifically, we will be discussing a crucial element of the game – how to get bombs early on in your adventure. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just getting started with the Metroid series, this guide will help you power up your arsenal and take down those pesky enemies! So, let’s jump right in.

Key Takeaways: Getting the bombs early in Metroid Dread is a game-changer for efficiently exploring and defeating enemies.

By following the steps in this guide, you’ll be able to acquire the bombs at the beginning of your game.

Metroid Dread introduces a range of new and exciting abilities for Samus Aran, the game’s fearless protagonist. One of the most useful tools at Samus’ disposal is the bombs. With the bombs, you can blast through destructible walls, access hidden areas, and deal significant damage to foes. While the bombs are not initially available to Samus, fear not! There is a way to obtain them early on.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get bombs early in Metroid Dread:

First, progress through the game until you reach the yellow teleporter room. Continue through the room until you come across a destructible wall on the left side. Destroy the wall using your beam attack to reveal a hidden passage. Enter the hidden passage and navigate your way through the maze-like structure until you reach a small room guarded by enemies. Defeat the enemies in the room to acquire the Morph Ball ability. With the Morph Ball ability in hand, return to the yellow teleporter room. Head to the opposite side of the room and find a narrow passage near the top. Roll into the narrow passage using the Morph Ball ability to access a new area. In this new area, continue moving forward until you spot a bomb-like creature. Interact with the creature to obtain the bombs!

Once you have the bombs, a world of possibilities opens up in Metroid Dread. You can now break through seemingly impassable obstacles, uncover secret areas, and discover hidden upgrades. Not only will the bombs aid in your exploration, but they will also prove invaluable in battles against tough bosses and enemies.

Now that you know how to get bombs early in Metroid Dread, it’s time to gear up and embark on your adventure! Remember, with great power comes great responsibility, and the bombs are no exception. Use them wisely and strategically to conquer the challenges that lie ahead.

