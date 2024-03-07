GAMINGgaming
When Does Metroid Dread Come Out

Written by: Linnet Chan | Published: 7 March 2024
Gamers worldwide are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated release of Metroid Dread, the latest installment in the beloved Metroid franchise. Developed by Nintendo, this action-adventure game has already generated quite a buzz among fans. If you’re wondering, “When does Metroid Dread come out?” you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to dive into the release date of Metroid Dread and explore what makes this game a must-play for all gaming enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways:

  • Metroid Dread is set to release on October 8th, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform.
  • This game combines classic Metroid gameplay with new elements, creating an immersive and thrilling experience for players.

So, let’s start by addressing the burning question: When does Metroid Dread come out? Mark your calendars for October 8th, 2021! This highly anticipated game is just around the corner, ready to captivate gamers with its epic adventures.

In Metroid Dread, players will once again step into the shoes of the iconic intergalactic bounty hunter, Samus Aran. The game takes place after the events of Metroid Fusion, making it a direct sequel to the previous installment. This time, Samus finds herself facing off against a new enemy, the sinister E.M.M.I robots.

Metroid Dread brings back the classic 2D side-scrolling gameplay that fans know and love. Players will navigate through atmospheric environments, engage in intense combat, and discover secrets as they progress through the game. The addition of new mechanics, such as the ability to slide and counter, adds exciting gameplay elements to the mix.

The visuals of Metroid Dread are stunning, with detailed pixel art bringing the game’s environments and creatures to life. Combined with a haunting and atmospheric soundtrack, this game promises to deliver a truly immersive experience for players.

As fans eagerly await the release of Metroid Dread, the hype surrounding the game continues to grow. With its gripping storyline, challenging gameplay, and meticulous attention to detail, this game is poised to become one of the standout titles of the year.

So, mark your calendars for October 8th and get ready to dive into the captivating world of Metroid Dread. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or new to the series, this game is sure to provide hours of exhilarating gaming adventures.

Keep an eye out for further updates and announcements as the release of Metroid Dread draws nearer. The countdown has begun, and the anticipation is rising. Get ready for a thrilling adventure like no other!

