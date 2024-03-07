GAMINGgaming
Where To Go After First Boss Metroid Dread

Written by: Sherilyn Beall | Published: 7 March 2024
Where To Go After Defeating the First Boss in Metroid Dread

Greetings, fellow gamers! If you’ve landed on this page, you’re likely eager to know where to head next after defeating the first boss in the thrilling game, Metroid Dread. Fear not, as I’m here to guide you through the intricacies of the game’s progression and point you in the right direction. So grab your controller, get ready to explore, and let’s dive into the next stage of your Metroid Dread adventure!

Key Takeaways:

  • Upon defeating the first boss in Metroid Dread, it is crucial to acquire the Morph Ball ability.
  • Head back to the Central Zone, specifically the area near Artaria, to continue your journey.

First and foremost, congratulations on overcoming the first boss! As you might imagine, Metroid Dread is filled with challenging encounters, and this victory is no small feat. To progress further, you’ll need to obtain the Morph Ball ability, which will open up new pathways and unveil exciting secrets.

Now, let’s talk about the next steps. After defeating the first boss, make your way back to the Central Zone area of the game. Specifically, focus your attention on the region near Artaria, where you’ll find a hidden passage leading to your next destination. Be prepared for thrilling obstacles and cunning enemies who will attempt to impede your journey. Stay vigilant and be sure to use your newly acquired Morph Ball ability to navigate through tight spaces and uncover hidden treasures.

Exploring Your Next Destination

As you venture forward, keep your eyes peeled for new upgrades, enhancements, and power-ups. Metroid Dread is known for its intricate level design and the rewarding feeling of discovering hidden secrets. Embrace the spirit of exploration and delve deep into the game’s immersive world. Remember, every nook and cranny may hold crucial clues and items that will aid you in your mission.

Additionally, be prepared to face tougher enemies and more challenging boss battles. Metroid Dread is known for its intense combat sequences, and the adrenaline will only continue to pump as you progress. Upgrade your weaponry, master your skills, and don’t shy away from experimentation to make the most of your abilities.

Conclusion

After defeating the first boss in Metroid Dread, obtaining the Morph Ball ability, and returning to the Central Zone near Artaria, a whole new world of exploration and adventure awaits. As you continue your journey, keep an eye out for upgrades and secrets, and sharpen your combat skills for the battles to come. May your path be filled with thrilling discoveries and triumphs!

