Metroid Dread: What To Do After Getting Morph Ball

Today, we dive into the thrilling world of Metroid Dread, the latest installment in the beloved Metroid series. In this post, we will guide you through what to do after acquiring one of the most iconic power-ups in the game – the Morph Ball. So, gear up, grab your controller, and let's get rolling!

Key Takeaways: Exploit your new ability to access hidden areas and collect power-ups.

Look out for small tunnels and vents that require the Morph Ball to progress.

The moment you acquire the Morph Ball in Metroid Dread, a whole new world of possibilities opens up. As Samus Aran – the fearsome intergalactic bounty hunter – transforms into a compact ball, you gain the ability to navigate through tight spaces, roll up walls, and squeeze into small tunnels. But what do you do next? Here are some essential tips to make the most out of your newfound power:

Explore with a keen eye: Now that you possess the Morph Ball, it’s time to revisit previously explored areas with a fresh perspective. Look out for openings that seemed inaccessible before. Scan the environment carefully, and don’t hesitate to backtrack to locations you couldn’t reach earlier. Access hidden areas: Metroid Dread is known for its intricate level design, hiding precious power-ups and secrets throughout the game. As a Morph Ball, you’ll have the advantage of fitting through small tunnels and vents, granting access to these hidden areas. Be on the lookout for cracks in walls, floor grates, or suspicious-looking openings that might lead to valuable upgrades or shortcuts. Use the Morph Ball’s offensive capabilities: While exploring, don’t forget that your Morph Ball is not just a means of transportation. It’s also a powerful weapon. Roll into enemies to deal damage or lay explosive bombs strategically to defeat foes and destroy breakable walls and objects in your path. Experiment with new puzzle mechanics: The Morph Ball opens up new puzzle-solving opportunities in Metroid Dread. You may encounter pressure plates that can only be triggered in ball form or navigate through complex systems using precise morphing techniques. Embrace the challenge and let your problem-solving skills shine! Upgrade your Morph Ball: As you progress through the game, keep an eye out for enhancements that can be applied to your Morph Ball. These upgrades will grant you even more abilities, such as the ability to lay multiple bombs simultaneously or boost your speed, allowing you to reach new heights and conquer even tougher challenges.

Remember, the Morph Ball is not just a tool for progression; it’s a symbol of the versatility and ingenuity present in the Metroid series. Embrace this new form, explore every nook and cranny, and uncover the secrets that await you. You never know what amazing discoveries and thrilling boss battles lie just around the corner.

So, fellow adventurers, don’t delay! Continue your journey through Metroid Dread with newfound excitement and confidence, armed with the knowledge of what to do after acquiring the Morph Ball. Happy exploring!