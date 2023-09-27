Generative AI Stickers Coming To Meta’s Apps Along With AI Editing

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced the introduction of generative AI stickers and AI editing tools to its suite of messaging apps. CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled this new feature, powered by the Emu foundational model for image generation, at the Meta Connect event. Users will now be able to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across popular Meta apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.

Key Takeaway Meta is introducing generative AI stickers and AI editing tools to its suite of messaging apps.

Users can now create unique AI stickers by describing the desired image, powered by the Emu foundational model for image generation.

The generative AI stickers will be available across Meta apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.

Meta also demonstrated AI editing tools on Instagram, allowing users to transform images and experiment with different visual styles.

The upcoming Restyle and Backdrop features on Instagram will provide more options for editing and personalizing images using AI.

Creating Unique AI Stickers with Emu

The new generative AI stickers will enable users to express a wide range of emotions and sentiments in their chats, allowing for more personalized and nuanced conversations. Previously, users were limited to a fixed set of stickers, but now they can simply type in the description of the desired image, and Emu will generate a sticker accordingly. For example, during the event, Zuckerberg showcased the feature by typing in “Hungarian sheep dog driving a 4×4” in WhatsApp, resulting in a unique and amusing sticker.

Broad Rollout and Availability

After undergoing thorough internal testing, the generative AI stickers are now being rolled out across Meta’s suite of apps. However, the feature will initially be available to English-language users and will gradually expand to other languages in the coming months.

AI Editing Tools on Instagram

In addition to the generative AI stickers, Meta also introduced AI editing tools for Instagram. Zuckerberg demonstrated the capabilities of these tools by editing his own baby photo and a picture of his dog, Beast. Using AI, he transformed the images into origami and cross-stitch styles. Meta further stated that users will soon be able to transform their images or co-create AI-generated images with their friends.

Restyle and Backdrop Features

The upcoming AI editing tools, called Restyle and backdrop, will be powered by the Emu technology. Restyle allows users to reimagine the visual styles of their images by simply typing in prompts such as “watercolor” or more detailed instructions like “collage from magazines and newspapers with torn edges.” Backdrop, on the other hand, changes the background or scene of an image using prompts.