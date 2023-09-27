Newsnews
Roblox Launches On Meta Quest VR Headsets, Expanding Into The Metaverse

Written by: Charlotte Zabala | Published: 28 September 2023
In a major development for virtual reality (VR) gaming enthusiasts, Roblox, one of the leading platforms in the metaverse space, is now available on Meta Quest VR headsets. The much-awaited launch was officially announced during Meta’s Connect event, by none other than Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Key Takeaway

Roblox is launching on Meta Quest VR headsets, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the metaverse. This move aims to enhance the gaming experience by offering a more accessible and seamless way to play Roblox’s virtual world, directly through the Meta Quest Store. With the open beta now available on App Lab, users can anticipate an even more immersive and engaging VR experience on the widely popular Roblox platform.

Meta Quest VR Welcomes Roblox

The news of Roblox arriving on Meta Quest VR headsets had been circulating for some time, and today’s announcement confirms the rumors. Meta had previously revealed its plans to optimize the Quest version of Roblox, ensuring compatibility with Quest 2, Quest Pro, and the recently unveiled Quest 3, priced at $500.

“Roblox is launching today,” shared Zuckerberg excitedly during the Meta Connect keynote. He added, “After taking a long time to optimize it for VR, it’s going to be a big deal.”

This development isn’t surprising as Meta had hinted at Roblox’s integration with Meta Quest VR headsets back in July. The initial rollout includes an open beta available on App Lab, expanding access to Roblox’s vast virtual world.

Enhanced Gaming Experience

While Roblox is already compatible with other VR headsets like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, gamers currently need to connect their PC to a VR headset to enjoy the immersive experience. With the Quest version of Roblox now available, loading and accessing the game becomes significantly easier, especially since it will be downloadable directly from the Meta Quest Store in the future.

Roblox’s CEO, Dave Baszucki, had previously expressed the company’s intention to make the platform accessible on Meta Quest VR headsets. Baszucki had stated that Quest VR headsets make “perfect sense for Roblox,” hinting at the future collaboration between the two entities.

Roblox Launches On Meta Quest VR Headsets, Expanding Into The Metaverse
