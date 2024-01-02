meta-lowers-prices-for-quest-2-headset-and-accessories

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has decided to permanently reduce the prices of its Quest 2 headset and various accessories. This move comes months after the launch of the Quest 3 headset and is aimed at making virtual reality more accessible to a wider audience.

Key Takeaway Meta has permanently reduced the prices of the Quest 2 headset and various accessories, making VR more affordable and accessible to a broader audience.

Permanent Price Reductions

The 128GB version of the Quest 2 headset will now be available at $249, down from the original price of $299. Similarly, the 256GB version will see a price drop from $349 to $299. These reduced prices were initially introduced as part of a Black Friday promotion but have now been made permanent by Meta.

Discounted Accessories

In addition to the headset price cuts, Meta is also offering discounts on various Quest 2 accessories:

Quest 2 Elite Strap with battery: From $119.99 to $89.99

Quest 2 Elite Strap: From $59.99 to $49.99

Quest 2 Carrying Case: From $59.99 to $44.99

Quest 2 Active Pack: From $69.99 to $59.99

Quest 2 Fit Pack: From $49.99 to $39.99

Background and Impact

Meta had previously raised the prices of the Quest 2 headset by $100 in July 2022, only to bring them back down to $299.99 when the Quest 3 was announced in June. The company’s extensive library of over 500 VR gaming titles, along with exclusive partnerships such as the one with Roblox, has positioned the Quest 2 as a popular choice for virtual reality enthusiasts.

The decision to lower the prices of the Quest 2 and its accessories could potentially attract more consumers who are interested in experiencing VR without the higher cost associated with the Quest 3, which is priced at $500.