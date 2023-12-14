Newsnews
Instagram’s New AI-Powered Background Editing Tool Takes Stories To The Next Level

Written by: Gale Heintz | Published: 14 December 2023
Instagram has rolled out a groundbreaking generative AI-powered background editing tool for its U.S.-based users, bringing a new level of creativity to the platform. This innovative feature, announced by Meta’s lead for generative AI, Ahmad Al-Dahle, on Threads, allows users to transform the backgrounds of their images through engaging prompts tailored for Stories.

Key Takeaway

Instagram’s new generative AI-powered background editing tool offers users an exciting way to enhance their Stories with customizable backgrounds, fostering creativity and engagement within the platform.

Changing Backgrounds with Engaging Prompts

Upon tapping the background editor icon on an image, users will be presented with a variety of ready prompts such as “On a red carpet,” “Being chased by dinosaurs,” and “Surrounded by puppies.” Additionally, users have the flexibility to create their own prompts, enabling them to customize the background according to their preferences.

Sharing the Creative Experience

Once a user shares a Story featuring the newly generated background, others viewing the story will have the option to interact with the image through a “Try it” sticker, allowing them to join in on the fun of using the image generation tool.

Expanding Creative Tools in Social Media

Instagram’s AI-powered background editor is the latest addition to the array of creative tools being introduced by social media platforms. This follows Snapchat’s recent release of a similar AI-generated image creation tool for its paying users, as well as the launch of the Dreams feature, enabling users to create imaginative self-portraits with various themes.

