Newsnews
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets, Shifts Focus To Physical Goods Business

Written by: Hildagard Cameron | Published: 14 December 2023
jumia-ceases-food-delivery-service-in-seven-markets-shifts-focus-to-physical-goods-business
News

Pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia has announced the discontinuation of its food delivery service, Jumia Food, in seven markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Ivory Coast. The decision comes as a response to the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in these regions.

Key Takeaway

Jumia is discontinuing its food delivery service in seven markets to prioritize its core physical goods business and pursue profitability. The decision reflects the company’s strategic shift and focus on efficient resource allocation.

Warning Signs and Cost-Cutting Efforts

During Q4 of 2022, Jumia initiated several cost-cutting measures, including discontinuing food delivery operations in Egypt, Ghana, and Senegal, suspending logistics-as-a-service in most markets, halting Jumia Prime across all markets, and scaling back first-party groceries in several countries. Despite these efforts, Jumia Food in the now-closed seven markets accounted for approximately 11% of the company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the nine months ending September 30, 2023.

Focus on Profitability and Core Business

Although Jumia Food was the fastest-growing category on the e-commerce platform for years, it has not achieved profitability since its inception. The company aims to optimize its capital and resource allocation, focusing on its core physical goods business and JumiaPay operations across all 11 markets. This strategic shift is in line with Jumia’s pursuit of profitability and efficient resource management.

Redirecting Focus and Capitalizing on Growth

Jumia’s new strategy involves redirecting its focus towards the core physical goods business and JumiaPay operations. The company observed growth in GMV for physical goods in several African markets and plans to capitalize on this momentum, extending it to the remaining six markets. As part of this transition, some employees from the food delivery business will move to roles within the physical goods business in these countries, while also necessitating a reduction in the workforce.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

La Belle Vie’s Acquisition Of Frichti: A New Chapter In The French Food Delivery Market
News

La Belle Vie’s Acquisition Of Frichti: A New Chapter In The French Food Delivery Market

by Kevyn Ressler | 28 September 2023
Which Restaurants Going Cashless
FINTECH

Which Restaurants Going Cashless

by Gabriela Gragg | 16 November 2023
What To Expect When You Are Expecting eBook
TECHNOLOGY

What To Expect When You Are Expecting eBook

by Carolee Tolentino | 23 August 2023
Veestro Review: Is It the Best Meal Delivery for Vegans?
TECH REVIEWS

Veestro Review: Is It the Best Meal Delivery for Vegans?

by Albert De Venecia | 15 October 2020
Green Chef Menu Review: Is It Worth Your Money?
TECH REVIEWS

Green Chef Menu Review: Is It Worth Your Money?

by Albert De Venecia | 6 October 2020
Who Takes Digital Currency
FINTECH

Who Takes Digital Currency

by Beryl Lucero | 16 November 2023
What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments
FINTECH

What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments

by Consolata Scherer | 16 November 2023
New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers
News

New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers

by Marj Donald | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Threads Social Network Now Available To Users In The European Union
News

Threads Social Network Now Available To Users In The European Union

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Proton Mail Launches New Desktop App For Enhanced User Experience
News

Proton Mail Launches New Desktop App For Enhanced User Experience

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Udaan Secures $340 Million In New Funding Led By M&G
News

Udaan Secures $340 Million In New Funding Led By M&G

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe
News

Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Instagram’s New AI-Powered Background Editing Tool Takes Stories To The Next Level
News

Instagram’s New AI-Powered Background Editing Tool Takes Stories To The Next Level

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets, Shifts Focus To Physical Goods Business
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets, Shifts Focus To Physical Goods Business

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Privacy Complaint Filed Against X Over EU Ads Targeting Sensitive Data
News

Privacy Complaint Filed Against X Over EU Ads Targeting Sensitive Data

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023
Maka Raises $2.65M To Revolutionize Fashion And Beauty E-commerce In Africa
News

Maka Raises $2.65M To Revolutionize Fashion And Beauty E-commerce In Africa

by Hildagard Cameron | 14 December 2023