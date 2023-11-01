google-introduces-product-studio-for-ai-powered-product-imagery

Google is taking a giant leap forward with the launch of Product Studio, its new generative AI tool for advertisers and merchants in the United States. This all-in-one platform empowers businesses to effortlessly create stunning product imagery using the power of artificial intelligence. Unlike other conventional methods that involve costly photoshoots or hiring professional photographers, Product Studio allows users to generate high-quality product images for free, saving both time and money.

Key Takeaway With the launch of Product Studio, Google introduces a revolutionary AI tool that allows advertisers and merchants to create stunning product imagery effortlessly. This AI-powered platform enables businesses to generate professional images without the need for costly photography sessions. By leveraging generative AI capabilities, merchants can enhance their existing product imagery, create visually appealing campaigns, and deliver a superior visual experience to their customers.

Revolutionizing Product Imagery with AI

With Product Studio, merchants and advertisers can now transform their product images with a few simple clicks. Whether it’s changing the background color, adding a specific scene, or enhancing low-quality images, the AI-powered tool makes it all possible. By typing in a prompt describing the desired image, businesses can generate professional-level visuals that perfectly showcase their products. For instance, a skincare company could request imagery of their product “surrounded by peaches with tropical plants in the background” for a summer-inspired campaign. Similarly, they could request winter-themed imagery, with the product “sitting on snow surrounded by pine branches or pinecones.”

Not only does this feature enhance product imagery, but it also saves businesses from repeated investment in new photography sessions. By repurposing their existing assets, businesses can create consistent and compelling visuals for various campaigns, such as seasonal promotions or themed advertisements.

Powerful Benefits for Merchants

The launch of Product Studio aligns with Google’s commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes. By offering AI imagery capabilities, Google enables merchants to present professional product images alongside their ads, enhancing the overall visual experience for customers. Additionally, businesses can now easily improve low-quality images without the need for reshooting or hire professionals to remove distracting backgrounds.

Product Studio is accessible to all Merchant Center Next users in the U.S., as well as through the Google and YouTube app on Shopify. The rollout of this groundbreaking tool begins today.

Enhancements for Merchants

Alongside the launch of Product Studio, Google has introduced several other significant enhancements for merchants. One of these is the “small business” attribute, which highlights brands that have designated themselves as small businesses on Google Search and Maps. This attribute will help customers identify and support small businesses by indicating factors such as the range of products offered or the level of web traffic the brand receives. Businesses can choose to set or remove this attribute at their discretion within the Merchant Center or their Business Profile.

Furthermore, Google is expanding the knowledge panel to provide shoppers with more information when searching for merchant names on Google Search. In addition to standard details like the business’s location and employee count, the panel now displays current deals, shipping and return policies, customer service information, and ratings and reviews. With over 2.3 billion connections to U.S. businesses per month through the panel, this update will greatly enhance the shopping experience by providing comprehensive and relevant information.