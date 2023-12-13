Newsnews
Google Launches AI Studio For Developing Apps And Chatbots Based On Gemini Model

Written by: Jeanine Guido | Published: 14 December 2023
Google has launched AI Studio, a web-based tool for developers, as part of its Gemini ecosystem. The tool, previously known as MakerSuite, is designed to provide an easy-to-use gateway for developers to create apps and chatbots based on Google’s Gemini model. AI Studio will eventually support both Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra, offering developers the ability to work with text and imagery.

Key Takeaway

Google’s AI Studio provides developers with an easy-to-use tool for creating apps and chatbots based on the Gemini model. The platform offers a generous free quota, though developers should be aware of the limitations and trade-offs associated with the free tier. With enhanced functionality and strong support for various platforms, AI Studio serves as a gateway into Google’s wider AI ecosystem.

Generous Free Quota with Some Limitations

Developers using AI Studio can take advantage of a relatively generous free quota, allowing up to 60 requests per second. This enables developers to quickly iterate on ideas without facing restrictive limitations. However, there is a trade-off for using the free tier. Google’s reviewers have access to the input and output of the API and web app to “improve product quality.” While this data is de-identified from the user’s Google Account and API key, it’s important for developers to be aware of this aspect.

Enhanced Functionality and Support

The updated edition of AI Studio offers enhanced functionality compared to its predecessor, MakerSuite. It provides support for both Gemini Pro and the Gemini Pro Vision model, allowing developers to work with text and imagery. The web interface allows developers to choose their models, adjust the temperature to control the output’s creative range, provide examples for tone and style instructions, and tune the model’s safety settings.

Gateway into Google’s Wider AI Ecosystem

AI Studio serves as a gateway into Google’s wider AI ecosystem, particularly Vertex AI, Google’s enterprise-ready generative AI developer platform. It offers a seamless transition between AI Studio and Vertex, with strong SDK support for various platforms.

Future Plans and Developer Relations

Google plans to integrate Gemini into the Chrome Dev Tools and Google’s Firebase mobile development platform in the near future. The company aims to build out AI Studio as an easy onramp for developers of all skill levels and as a tool for creativity and idea generation.

