Newsnews
News

Google And Microsoft Chatbots Spreading False Super Bowl Stats

Written by: Ranee Spain | Published: 12 February 2024
google-and-microsoft-chatbots-spreading-false-super-bowl-stats
News

If you needed more evidence that GenAI is prone to making stuff up, Google’s Gemini chatbot, formerly Bard, thinks that the 2024 Super Bowl already happened. It even has the (fictional) statistics to back it up.

Key Takeaway

Google and Microsoft’s chatbots, powered by GenAI models, are providing false Super Bowl statistics, highlighting the limitations and potential dangers of relying too heavily on AI-generated content.

Google’s Gemini Chatbot

Per a Reddit thread, Gemini, powered by Google’s GenAI models of the same name, is answering questions about Super Bowl LVIII as if the game wrapped up yesterday — or weeks before. Like many bookmakers, it seems to favor the Chiefs over the 49ers (sorry, San Francisco fans).

Gemini embellishes pretty creatively, in at least one case giving a player stats breakdown suggesting Kansas Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran 286 yards for two touchdowns and an interception versus Brock Purdy’s 253 running yards and one touchdown.

Microsoft’s Copilot Chatbot

It’s not just Gemini. Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot, too, insists the game ended and provides erroneous citations to back up the claim. But — perhaps reflecting a San Francisco bias! — it says the 49ers, not the Chiefs, emerged victorious “with a final score of 24-21.”

Copilot is powered by a GenAI model similar, if not identical, to the model underpinning OpenAI’s ChatGPT (GPT-4). But in my testing, ChatGPT was loath to make the same mistake.

Limitations of GenAI

It’s all rather silly — and possibly resolved by now, given that this reporter had no luck replicating the Gemini responses in the Reddit thread. (I’d be shocked if Microsoft wasn’t working on a fix as well.) But it also illustrates the major limitations of today’s GenAI — and the dangers of placing too much trust in it.

GenAI models have no real intelligence. Fed an enormous number of examples usually sourced from the public web, AI models learn how likely data (e.g. text) is to occur based on patterns, including the context of any surrounding data.

This probability-based approach works remarkably well at scale. But while the range of words and their probabilities are likely to result in text that makes sense, it’s far from certain. LLMs can generate something that’s grammatically correct but nonsensical, for instance — like the claim about the Golden Gate. Or they can spout mistruths, propagating inaccuracies in their training data.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
Where Can I Watch The Super Bowl On My Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Watch The Super Bowl On My Smart TV

by Mariejeanne Drews | 29 October 2023
What Streaming Device Can I Watch The Super Bowl On
TECHNOLOGY

What Streaming Device Can I Watch The Super Bowl On

by Arden Mccutchen | 9 October 2023
How To Watch Super Bowl Online
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Super Bowl Online

by Lizbeth Bull | 5 August 2023
How To Get Super Bowl On Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Super Bowl On Smart TV

by Terrye Deaton | 24 October 2023
Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Watch The Super Bowl On Roku

by Bethany Cato | 17 September 2023
How To Watch Super Bowl On Apple TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Super Bowl On Apple TV

by Allyce Gilliam | 11 September 2023
How To Watch The Super Bowl Free
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch The Super Bowl Free

by Kelsi Orlando | 5 August 2023

Recent Stories

Who Is The Least Played Champion In League Of Legends
GAMING

Who Is The Least Played Champion In League Of Legends

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
League Of Legends What Is Peeling
GAMING

League Of Legends What Is Peeling

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Peak XV Takes Startups On Silicon Valley Trip In AI Push
News

Peak XV Takes Startups On Silicon Valley Trip In AI Push

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Saving Locations For Sony Xperia Backups
Mobile Devices

Saving Locations For Sony Xperia Backups

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Language Makeover: Sony Xperia XZ F8332 Language Change
Mobile Devices

Language Makeover: Sony Xperia XZ F8332 Language Change

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Xperia Z2 Unboxing: Exploring The Contents Of The Package
Mobile Devices

Xperia Z2 Unboxing: Exploring The Contents Of The Package

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Xperia Z5 Customization Settings Reset: Detailed Steps
Mobile Devices

Xperia Z5 Customization Settings Reset: Detailed Steps

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024
Restoring Xperia Z Ultra: Step-by-Step Factory Reset Guide
Mobile Devices

Restoring Xperia Z Ultra: Step-by-Step Factory Reset Guide

by Ranee Spain | 12 February 2024