Google’s Bard Chatbot Upgraded To Gemini Pro Model Globally

Written by: Rubia Gilson | Published: 2 February 2024
Google has announced the global rollout of its Bard chatbot, now powered by the Gemini Pro model, with expanded language support for over 40 languages. This update includes languages such as Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Key Takeaway

Google’s Bard chatbot has been upgraded with the Gemini Pro model, offering enhanced AI capabilities and expanded language support for a more comprehensive user experience globally.

Enhanced AI Capabilities

In December, Google introduced its new generative AI models, including the flagship Gemini Ultra, the “lite” Gemini Pro, and Gemini Nano, tailored for devices like the Pixel 8. The Bard chatbot was initially updated with the Gemini Pro model for English conversations, aiming to improve understanding, content summarization, reasoning, brainstorming, writing, and planning. While Google did not specify the extent of the improvements, users can expect a more advanced chatbot experience.

Global Availability and Iterations

Bard has undergone several iterations, initially powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) upon its unveiling in February 2023. Subsequently, it was updated with the PaLM 2 model. Now, with the integration of Gemini Pro, Bard will be accessible in over 230 countries, despite the potentially confusing nomenclature and versions.

Expanded Language Support and Image Generation

In September, Google introduced the “Double check” feature, utilizing Google Search to verify Bard’s generated results, initially available only in English. The company is now extending support for over 40 languages. Moreover, Google is introducing image generation support through the Imagen 2 model, currently available exclusively in English. Users can prompt the chatbot to create images by specifying queries such as “create an image of a futuristic car.”

Integration with Google Assistant and Teenage Access

In October, Google integrated Bard’s AI capabilities into Google Assistant, enabling users to perform tasks like trip planning and creating grocery lists. Furthermore, in November, Bard was made accessible to English-speaking teenagers, with safeguards in place to prevent the generation of unsafe content, such as illegal or age-restricted substances.

