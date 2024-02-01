Newsnews
Apple Vision Pro: Launching With Over 600 Optimized Apps And Games

Written by: Sondra Raby | Published: 2 February 2024
The pace is picking up for the Apple Vision Pro apps ahead of the spatial computing device’s Friday launch as developers ready their apps for the new platform. While just last week, only 150-plus apps had been specifically designed for the Vision Pro so far, according to a third-party analysis of the App Store, Apple announced today that more than 600 new apps and games are being readied for the Vision Pro ahead of its debut. These join the more than 1 million already compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, the company says.

Key Takeaway

Apple Vision Pro is set to launch with over 600 apps and games optimized for the new headset, addressing concerns about developer interest and app availability.

Apple’s Compliance Plan and Developer Concerns

The news comes on the heels of Apple’s proposed compliance plan with the EU’s new regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which forces Apple to level the playing field by opening up to alternative app stores and payments. But Apple’s compliance plan favors Apple, not the spirit of the law. As a result, critics including Spotify, Epic Games and Microsoft dubbed it a “farce” full of “junk fees,” and a “step in the wrong direction,” respectively. Because of this, there was growing concern that Apple’s anti-developer stance with regard to the DMA could lead to lessened developer interest in building apps for its newest computing platform, the AR/VR headset. Already, major companies like Netflix and YouTube have said they don’t plan on supporting the device at launch.

Apple’s Response and App Catalog

Apple today is hoping to put those concerns to rest with its announcement that the Vision Pro will have a sizable app catalog, despite the device’s high price, which limits its reach, and the current lack of developer goodwill Apple has shown. The company says more than 600 apps and games have been designed to take advantage of the Vision Pro’s capabilities and its 3D user interface that’s navigated using your eyes, hands and voice.

App Support and Features

Several streaming apps have already announced their support, including Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok and MUBI. Cable companies are also on board with apps from Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, Sling TV and Verizon Fios. Other sports broadcasters are joining, as well, including CBS, NBC, NBC Sports, Fox Sports and the UFC, in addition to ESPN, Paramount+, Peacock and others.

Productivity Apps and Games

In its announcement, Apple highlighted productivity apps for the Vision Pro, like brainstorming app MindNote, data and project management apps OmniFocus and OmniPlan, Microsoft 365 apps, calendar app Fantastical, Box, Numerics, JigSpace, Webex, Zoom, Microsoft Team, Slack, Notion, Todoit and Navi, which translates conversations in real time. Hoping to dispel worries over Vision Pro’s lack of games, especially compared with more accessibly priced headsets like Meta’s Quest VR devices, Apple noted that the device will feature titles like BA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, TMNT Splintered Fate and others. It will additionally offer a catalog of more than 250 games, with no in-app purchases or ads via Apple Arcade.

