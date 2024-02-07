Can Apple’s Vision Pro Succeed In The Enterprise Market?

Apple’s first mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, has garnered attention for its impressive technical capabilities. However, its success in the enterprise market is dependent on the availability and quality of compatible applications.

Key Takeaway The success of Apple’s Vision Pro in the enterprise market hinges on addressing the app ecosystem’s limitations and leveraging its technical capabilities to meet the specific needs of businesses.

The App Challenge

Despite the Vision Pro’s advanced features, its app ecosystem currently faces challenges. While approximately 600 apps were developed for the headset at launch, notable omissions such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify have raised concerns among consumers. The absence of major developers’ apps has led to worries about the content experience for Vision Pro users.

Investment Trends

The decline in funding for AR, VR, and metaverse software startups has contributed to the limited app selection for the Vision Pro. Investment in these areas hit a multiyear low in 2023, reflecting a shift in the market dynamics.

VC Support

Despite these challenges, some venture capitalists believe in the Vision Pro’s potential in the enterprise space. Brad Harrison, the founder of Scout Ventures, sees the Apple platform’s distribution network as a significant opportunity for adoption and integration into the workplace. Similarly, Charlie Ill, the chief investment officer at Investible, is optimistic about the Vision Pro’s role in shaping the next generation of hardware platforms.