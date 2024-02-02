Apple Vision Pro: Exciting Indie Apps And Games For The New AR/VR Headset

With the highly anticipated release of the Apple Vision Pro, consumers are eager to explore the world of AR/VR and the array of apps that will accompany this cutting-edge device. While major companies like Disney+, Max, TikTok, Zoom, and Reddit are contributing to the app lineup, there is also a wave of independent developers creating visionOS-optimized apps for the Vision Pro. Apple has revealed that over 600 apps and games have been tailored for this new platform, promising a diverse and engaging experience for users.

Key Takeaway The Apple Vision Pro is set to revolutionize the AR/VR experience with a diverse range of indie apps and games, offering users an immersive and engaging journey into the world of spatial computing.

Games

Soul Spire : A spatial puzzle game designed exclusively for the Vision Pro, challenging players to free friendly ghosts trapped within color-shifting cubes.

: A spatial puzzle game designed exclusively for the Vision Pro, challenging players to free friendly ghosts trapped within color-shifting cubes. Blackbox : A unique spatial puzzle game that requires unconventional interactions, such as singing and rotating, to solve puzzles presented as floating bubbles in the physical world.

: A unique spatial puzzle game that requires unconventional interactions, such as singing and rotating, to solve puzzles presented as floating bubbles in the physical world. Ploppy Pairs : A card-matching game that offers a SharePlay feature for multiplayer fun, allowing players to manipulate and position the cards in their physical space.

: A card-matching game that offers a SharePlay feature for multiplayer fun, allowing players to manipulate and position the cards in their physical space. Doodle Draw: A digital drawing pad with various tools for creative brainstorming and doodling.

Music

NowPlaying : A comprehensive music app that provides detailed information about artists, 3D models of music awards, and ShazamKit integration for identifying songs in the environment.

: A comprehensive music app that provides detailed information about artists, 3D models of music awards, and ShazamKit integration for identifying songs in the environment. Djay : An AI-powered DJ app that simulates the live DJ experience with a hyperrealistic 3D turntable and futuristic environments.

: An AI-powered DJ app that simulates the live DJ experience with a hyperrealistic 3D turntable and futuristic environments. Spool: A music video editor that allows users to add visual effects while performing, enhancing the music video creation process.

Productivity

MindNode : A visual brainstorming app that facilitates the organization of notes in the form of floating thought bubbles within the virtual space.

: A visual brainstorming app that facilitates the organization of notes in the form of floating thought bubbles within the virtual space. Numerics : A dashboard app that consolidates KPIs from various tools, offering a centralized view of tasks and data.

: A dashboard app that consolidates KPIs from various tools, offering a centralized view of tasks and data. OmniPlan: A project management tool with a dedicated app for the Vision Pro, providing a large window visualization of Gantt charts.

Education

Study Snacks : An app that engages users in learning by splitting words across the space and challenging them to reassemble the words correctly.

: An app that engages users in learning by splitting words across the space and challenging them to reassemble the words correctly. Subjects: A class and homework tracking app tailored for the Vision Pro, aiding students in managing their academic responsibilities.

Other Fun Apps