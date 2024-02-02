Newsnews
News

Apple Vision Pro: Exciting Indie Apps And Games For The New AR/VR Headset

Written by: Poppy Lenz | Published: 3 February 2024
apple-vision-pro-exciting-indie-apps-and-games-for-the-new-ar-vr-headset
News

With the highly anticipated release of the Apple Vision Pro, consumers are eager to explore the world of AR/VR and the array of apps that will accompany this cutting-edge device. While major companies like Disney+, Max, TikTok, Zoom, and Reddit are contributing to the app lineup, there is also a wave of independent developers creating visionOS-optimized apps for the Vision Pro. Apple has revealed that over 600 apps and games have been tailored for this new platform, promising a diverse and engaging experience for users.

Key Takeaway

The Apple Vision Pro is set to revolutionize the AR/VR experience with a diverse range of indie apps and games, offering users an immersive and engaging journey into the world of spatial computing.

Games

  • Soul Spire: A spatial puzzle game designed exclusively for the Vision Pro, challenging players to free friendly ghosts trapped within color-shifting cubes.
  • Blackbox: A unique spatial puzzle game that requires unconventional interactions, such as singing and rotating, to solve puzzles presented as floating bubbles in the physical world.
  • Ploppy Pairs: A card-matching game that offers a SharePlay feature for multiplayer fun, allowing players to manipulate and position the cards in their physical space.
  • Doodle Draw: A digital drawing pad with various tools for creative brainstorming and doodling.

Music

  • NowPlaying: A comprehensive music app that provides detailed information about artists, 3D models of music awards, and ShazamKit integration for identifying songs in the environment.
  • Djay: An AI-powered DJ app that simulates the live DJ experience with a hyperrealistic 3D turntable and futuristic environments.
  • Spool: A music video editor that allows users to add visual effects while performing, enhancing the music video creation process.

Productivity

  • MindNode: A visual brainstorming app that facilitates the organization of notes in the form of floating thought bubbles within the virtual space.
  • Numerics: A dashboard app that consolidates KPIs from various tools, offering a centralized view of tasks and data.
  • OmniPlan: A project management tool with a dedicated app for the Vision Pro, providing a large window visualization of Gantt charts.

Education

  • Study Snacks: An app that engages users in learning by splitting words across the space and challenging them to reassemble the words correctly.
  • Subjects: A class and homework tracking app tailored for the Vision Pro, aiding students in managing their academic responsibilities.

Other Fun Apps

  • Sky Guide: A constellation finder app reimagined for the Vision Pro, offering an immersive stargazing experience within the home environment.
  • Planner 5D: A home improvement tool that allows users to view 3D design projects, customize items, and explore a vast catalog of furniture and decor in VR mode.
  • Elite Hoops: A basketball play creation app that brings basketball drills to life in the living room, catering to basketball coaches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Quest 3: A Step Closer To Mainstream AR/VR
News

Meta Quest 3: A Step Closer To Mainstream AR/VR

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
8 Best Augmented Reality Set Iphone for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Augmented Reality Set Iphone for 2024

by Jenelle Womble | 22 August 2023
14 Best Augmented Reality Programming for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Augmented Reality Programming for 2024

by Elberta Lyon | 22 August 2023
8 Amazing Audioand Augmented Reality for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Audioand Augmented Reality for 2024

by Cindy Lattimore | 22 August 2023
10 Best Worlds AR Augmented Reality Gaming for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Worlds AR Augmented Reality Gaming for 2024

by Deanna Molina | 22 August 2023
13 Best Hero Vision Iron Man Augmented Reality Mask for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Hero Vision Iron Man Augmented Reality Mask for 2024

by Becky Nolte | 22 August 2023
13 Amazing Augmented Reality Pocket for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Augmented Reality Pocket for 2024

by Charisse Blackman | 22 August 2023
Meta’s ‘Augments’ Bring Digital Objects To Life In Your Physical Space
News

Meta’s ‘Augments’ Bring Digital Objects To Life In Your Physical Space

by Aubrey Burney | 28 September 2023

Recent Stories

Cloud Infrastructure Market Sees Record Growth In Q4
News

Cloud Infrastructure Market Sees Record Growth In Q4

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
30 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Job Seekers In The Industry
News

30 Robotics Companies With Job Openings For Job Seekers In The Industry

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
EU’s AI Act Clears Final Hurdle For Adoption
News

EU’s AI Act Clears Final Hurdle For Adoption

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: Exciting Indie Apps And Games For The New AR/VR Headset
News

Apple Vision Pro: Exciting Indie Apps And Games For The New AR/VR Headset

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
A16z’s Chris Dixon Emphasizes Blockchain Use Cases Over Speculation
News

A16z’s Chris Dixon Emphasizes Blockchain Use Cases Over Speculation

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
When Does Season 27 Of Diablo 3 End
GAMING

When Does Season 27 Of Diablo 3 End

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
When Does Season 26 Of Diablo 3 End
GAMING

When Does Season 26 Of Diablo 3 End

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024
How To Rename Tab In Chrome
Browsers & Extensions

How To Rename Tab In Chrome

by Poppy Lenz | 3 February 2024