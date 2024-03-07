saildrone-launches-first-aluminum-surveyor-autonomous-vessel-for-navy-testing

Ocean intelligence company Saildrone has unveiled its latest innovation – the first aluminum version of the Surveyor autonomous vessel. The U.S. Navy is eager to leverage the capabilities of this new vessel, marking a significant development in maritime technology. The 20-meter SD-3000 is equipped with advanced features, making it a valuable asset for ocean observations and data collection.

The New Generation of Surveyor Vessels

The new Surveyor vessel, SD-3000, represents a significant advancement in autonomous maritime technology. Unlike its predecessors, which were constructed with a fiberglass/carbon composite hull, the SD-3000 features an aluminum hull. This material was chosen for its durability, longevity in ocean environments, and cost-effectiveness. The vessel’s composite wing ensures optimal performance, further enhancing its capabilities for ocean observation and data collection.

Expanding Role of Autonomous Vessels

Saildrone’s CEO, Richard Jenkins, emphasized the growing demand for ocean observing technologies, highlighting the expanding role of aerial, surface, and subsurface vessels in collecting vital ocean data. The SD-3000 is poised to address the increasing need for high-resolution, real-time data from both above and below the sea surface. Its advanced sonar technology enables measurements at depths of up to 11,000 meters, surpassing the capabilities of traditional observation methods.

Strategic Partnerships and Applications

The collaboration between Saildrone and the U.S. Navy underscores the strategic importance of autonomous vessels in enhancing marine intelligence for various applications. Admiral Lisa Franchetti emphasized the value of uncrewed vehicles in enabling crewed vessels to focus on critical tasks, leveraging automation for persistent observation and data collection. The Navy’s interest in the SD-3000 reflects its potential to provide essential surface and undersea intelligence for high-priority applications, including anti-submarine warfare.