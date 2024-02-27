Newsnews
News

Apple Vision Pro Gets Multi-Monitor Setup With Splitscreen App

Written by: Shawnee Danielson | Published: 28 February 2024
apple-vision-pro-gets-multi-monitor-setup-with-splitscreen-app
News

Out of the box, Apple’s Vision Pro doubles as a 4K Mac virtual display, allowing you to extend an existing Mac desktop to the device’s spatial computing environment. A new app called Splitscreen takes things a step further, by allowing you to add a second macOS display to your Vision Pro — even if it uses a different Apple ID.

Key Takeaway

Splitscreen, a new app for Apple’s Vision Pro, allows users to add a second macOS display, enabling enhanced multitasking and productivity within the VR/AR environment. The app is developed by a team experienced in creating utilities for iOS and aims to address the need for multiple displays in professional workflows.

Enhanced Multitasking with Splitscreen

Such an app could prove valuable for multitaskers who want to use more than one Mac computer with their Mac Virtual Display in the Vision Pro — for instance, one for work and one for personal use. With Splitscreen, you can effectively create the feeling of having a multiple monitor setup, but inside the VR/AR environment.

Developers and Their Vision

The app hails from indie developers, Mathijs Kadijk and Tom Lokhorst, who built an iPhone-to-Mac mirroring app Bezel (as a developer team called Nonstrict), and Bruin, who offers a suite of utilities for iOS, along with other apps, like allergy scanner Soosee and health app PosturePal under the developer account Good Snooze. Kadijk says they took their learnings from Bezel to help build Splitscreen along with Bruin.

Challenges and Future Plans

Bruin tells us the team came up with the idea for the app as each of them already had two different displays connected with their MacBook Pros. “When we tried Mac Virtual Display on our Vision Pro we liked the portability, but we missed our two other displays. And since a lot of the Mac apps we rely on in our day-to-day life are not available on visionOS we wanted to scratch our own itch,” he says. The app doesn’t work on Intel Macs, as it relies on the HEVC video codec to send over video data for the time being. A later update will add support for Intel Macs in the future, though.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

11 Best Youtube TV Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Youtube TV Streaming Device For 2024

by Nelle Collins | 6 October 2023
15 Amazing Indoor WiFi Camera for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Indoor WiFi Camera for 2024

by Toinette Florez | 22 September 2023
15 Amazing WiFi Baby Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing WiFi Baby Monitor for 2024

by Anatola Sandy | 24 August 2023
8 Amazing Arlo Security Camera System Wireless for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Arlo Security Camera System Wireless for 2024

by Liuka Sheriff | 26 August 2023
11 Best PC Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best PC Streaming Device For 2024

by Courtney Shuck | 6 October 2023
5 Best Sony 70 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

5 Best Sony 70 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV For 2024

by Naoma Blanco | 28 December 2023
9 Best Best Streaming Device For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Best Streaming Device For 2024

by Casey Tankersley | 24 October 2023
13 Best Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostats For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostats For 2024

by Linnet Chan | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Vision Pro Gets Multi-Monitor Setup With Splitscreen App
News

Apple Vision Pro Gets Multi-Monitor Setup With Splitscreen App

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
TikTok Faces Loss Of Songs In Dispute With Universal Music Group
News

TikTok Faces Loss Of Songs In Dispute With Universal Music Group

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
Apple Cancels Project Titan: Autonomous Electric Car Effort Comes To An End
News

Apple Cancels Project Titan: Autonomous Electric Car Effort Comes To An End

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
HTC Vive: The Transformation Into An Enterprise Product
News

HTC Vive: The Transformation Into An Enterprise Product

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
How To Make Terracotta Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Terracotta Minecraft

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
How To Turn Off Pvp In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Turn Off Pvp In Minecraft

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
Remote Reset Guide For Xiaomi Smart Cam
Mobile Devices

Remote Reset Guide For Xiaomi Smart Cam

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024
Enhancing Privacy: Prevent Xiaomi Data Collection
Mobile Devices

Enhancing Privacy: Prevent Xiaomi Data Collection

by Shawnee Danielson | 28 February 2024