Newsnews
News

Meta Quest 3: A Step Closer To Mainstream AR/VR

Written by: Beatriz Stewart | Published: 10 October 2023
meta-quest-3-a-step-closer-to-mainstream-ar-vr
News

2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the world of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). With the highly anticipated announcement of Apple’s Vision Pro headset, the industry is buzzing with excitement and anticipation. However, amidst the competition, Meta Quest 3 is making its own mark on the AR/VR landscape.

Key Takeaway

The Meta Quest 3 is making waves in the AR/VR industry with its affordable price point and focus on gaming. While it may not match the hardware capabilities of Apple’s Vision Pro, the Quest 3 aims to bring immersive VR experiences to a wider audience. With its impressive market share and commitment to innovation, Meta is poised to continue making strides in the AR/VR space.

A New Player in the Game

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been a major player in the AR/VR space for quite some time. With the acquisition of Oculus in 2012, Meta has been carving its own path in the industry. Now, with the release of the Meta Quest 3, the company is taking another step forward. Priced at $500, the Meta Quest 3 is significantly more affordable than Apple’s Vision Pro, which comes with a hefty price tag of $3,500.

While the Meta Quest 3 may not boast the same level of hardware as the Vision Pro, it is positioning itself as the first mainstream headset with high-resolution color mixed reality. With its lower price point and focus on entertainment, the Meta Quest 3 aims to capture a wider audience.

Market Success and Competition

Meta has been successful in the AR/VR market, maintaining the top spot in terms of market share. However, the arrival of Sony’s PSVR 2 has caused a shift in the rankings. While Meta’s market share dropped to 50.2% in Q2 2023, Sony claimed the second spot with a 27.2% market share. Despite this, Meta remains committed to the Quest’s success and has no intention of pulling back.

When it comes to content, Meta Quest 3 focuses on gaming as its primary strength. With a wide range of titles and new games on the horizon, the Quest 3 offers a compelling gaming experience. However, if you’re looking for a more immersive and advanced gaming experience, Sony’s PSVR 2 may be worth considering.

The Quest 3 Experience

The Meta Quest 3 offers a portable and comfortable VR experience. With a weight of 515 grams and improved strap system, the headset is lighter and more comfortable than its predecessors. The battery life, rated at 2.5 hours, is on par with the Quest 2, offering ample time for gameplay.

One notable improvement in the Meta Quest 3 is the resolution. With a resolution of 2065 x 2208 per eye, the Quest 3 delivers a considerable improvement in visual quality. The streamlined controllers are also comfortable and easy to use.

Backward compatibility is another advantage of the Meta Quest 3. With access to the Quest 2’s content catalog, users have over 500 apps to choose from. Additionally, 50 titles have been remastered for the Quest 3, and 50 more are in development, including popular franchises like Ghostbusters and Assassin’s Creed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Much Has Meta Invested In The Metaverse
AI

How Much Has Meta Invested In The Metaverse

by Merissa Furlong | 19 September 2023
9 Best Pc Virtual Reality for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Pc Virtual Reality for 2023

by Jess Kass | 22 August 2023
12 Amazing Prototyping Augmented Reality for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Prototyping Augmented Reality for 2023

by Linell Ulmer | 22 August 2023
9 Best Augmented Reality Museums for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Augmented Reality Museums for 2023

by Umeko Bianchi | 22 August 2023
12 Amazing Galaxy 7 Augmented Reality Core Included for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Galaxy 7 Augmented Reality Core Included for 2023

by Nicole Keeley | 22 August 2023
10 Best Windows Augmented Reality for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Windows Augmented Reality for 2023

by Mag Burns | 22 August 2023
14 Best Augmented Reality Moon Model for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Augmented Reality Moon Model for 2023

by Maegan Bayne | 22 August 2023
13 Best Meta 2 Augmented Reality Development Kit for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Meta 2 Augmented Reality Development Kit for 2023

by Fina Ta | 22 August 2023

Recent Stories

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware
News

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro
News

Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making
News

The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows
News

ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges
News

Waymo Expands In San Francisco, While Cruise Faces Challenges

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War
News

Hacktivist Groups Launch Cyberattacks In Response To Hamas-Israel War

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
Fizz Files Lawsuit Against Sidechat Over Unfair Competition Practices
News

Fizz Files Lawsuit Against Sidechat Over Unfair Competition Practices

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023
Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X
News

Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X

by Beatriz Stewart | 10 October 2023