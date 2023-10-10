instagram-threads-preparing-to-launch-trending-topics-feature-in-battle-with-x

Instagram’s Threads, the messaging app owned by Meta, is taking a step closer to competing with X (formerly Twitter) with the upcoming launch of its Trends feature. The feature was accidentally revealed in a screenshot posted by a Threads employee, showing a numbered list of trending topics and the number of active discussions on each topic.

Key Takeaway Instagram’s Threads is gearing up to launch a Trends feature, allowing users to stay updated on popular topics and discussions. This move is part of Threads’ strategy to compete with social media giant X by providing users with a more comprehensive experience. However, Threads has taken a cautious approach to news and controversial topics, prioritizing a positive and friendly environment. The success of Trends in attracting X users remains to be seen.

The screenshot, which was shared by Threads user Willian Max, suggests that the post was intended for Meta employees’ internal feed only. News outlets like 9to5Mac and Mashable have previously covered the news of this upcoming addition.

Threads’ Trends Feature

The image from the screenshot displays popular trends such as Drake’s new album at number one, alongside other current topics like Billboard’s Latin Music Week and the release of Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Instagram has not yet commented on these reports.

However, it seems that Threads’ main Trends list will not be accompanied by other trending lists by topic, such as News, Sports, and Entertainment, or a personalized “For You” list of trends.

Threads’ Competition with X

The inclusion of Trends on Threads is a strategic move to make the app more competitive with X. Threads aims to attract users who are dissatisfied with the constant changes and turbulence on the Elon Musk-owned microblogging network. Other contenders in this effort to rival X include open source Mastodon, the app Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey, and startups like Pebble and Spill.

Since its launch on July 5, Threads has experienced a decline in usage, despite reaching 100 million users faster than any other app before. To combat this, the Threads team has been introducing new features such as a chronological feed, a web app, easy profile switching, the ability to see liked posts, and most notably, support for search. However, search alone is not enough to become a strong competitor to X. The combination of search and trends is what makes X a go-to network for timely conversations and breaking news.

Internal concerns have been raised within the Threads team regarding their embrace of news. Senior leadership has been cautious due to the potential problems and controversies associated with news circulation, as Meta experienced on Facebook.

Threads’ Approach to News and Trends

In an attempt to create a positive and friendly environment for discussions, Threads has implemented certain restrictions. The app has blocked terms such as “covid,” “long covid,” “vaccination,” as well as words like “sex,” “nude,” “gore,” and “porn” from its search feature, as reported by The Washington Post. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, explained in an interview with The Verge that he wants Threads to have a different culture compared to X, which he described as being “quite negative and critical.”

However, focusing on “good vibes only” may not be enough to establish Threads as a strong rival to X, as news often sparks strong reactions and differing opinions. It remains to be seen whether the addition of the Trends feature will convince X users to switch to Threads, especially since previous highly anticipated features, including the web app launch, did not significantly impact user migration.