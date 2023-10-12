threads-introduces-edit-button-without-paywall

Threads, the Twitter-like app by Instagram, is rolling out an edit button that allows users to make changes to their posts within five minutes of posting. This new feature eliminates the need to delete and repost a post to correct any typos, making the editing process much more convenient for users.

Key Takeaway Threads, the app developed by Instagram, is introducing an edit button that allows users to modify their posts within a five-minute window. Unlike its counterpart X, Threads offers this feature without any additional charges or subscription requirements. However, Threads does not display the edit history of a post, which may raise concerns regarding transparency and potential misuse.

Unlike X (formerly known as Twitter), which introduced an edit button but restricted its access to subscribers, Threads is making the feature available to all users at no extra cost. The edit button is accessible on both mobile and web platforms, and it comes just three months after the social network’s initial launch.

However, unlike X, Threads does not display the edit history of a post. This lack of transparency could potentially lead to misinformation, as users have the ability to modify the content of their posts without any record of the original version. This has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the edit button.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has not yet confirmed if they plan to incorporate an edit history function in Threads.

In addition to the edit button, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced the launch of “Voice Threads”. This new feature enables users to share voice posts on the social network. By tapping the microphone icon, users can record their voice and generate an automatic caption for their audio clip, which can be further edited.

Threads is reported to be preparing for the launch of a Trends feature to enhance its competition against X. A Threads user accidentally posted a screenshot that revealed a numbered list of trending topics, indicating the upcoming introduction of this feature. Unlike X, Threads’ Trends does not categorize trends by topic or personalize them for individual users. Nonetheless, the inclusion of a Trends page would make Threads more competitive in the market.

Image Credits: Meta